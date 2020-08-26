This wellness boutique is offering free CBD consultations

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

To help navigate the often confusing world of CBD, Molecule has launched a bespoke kit and treatment plan to help find your perfect match

When CBD – short for cannabidiol – entered the mainstream just a couple of years ago, few could have predicted the cult following it would gain.

The oil, derived from the cannabis plant, has been hailed a natural remedy for its many potential benefits. That said, there are still misconceptions surrounding CBD products, and it can often feel an overwhelming prospect to find your right CBD match.

Coming to the rescue is a super luxe CBD consultation service at Molecule in west London. The wellness destination opened its doors on Westbourne Grove at the beginning of 2020, and as well as offering CBD consultations, it boasted a health bar and studio space offering yoga, meditation, sound healing and educational workshops.

Covid-19 forced a temporary closure, but now its in-store CBD consultations are back up and running, and online Zoom consultations are a brand-new feature. Perhaps unsurprisingly, they are becoming an increasingly popular option for those balancing anxiety or insomnia as a result of living through the pandemic.

So, what does the consultation process involve? Well, Molecule’s CBD pharmacists use algorithmic technology to create CBD prescriptions. Dubbed the Molecule Navigator, the pharmacists ask a range of questions (from how stressful your day is to your health concerns), and at the end of the process create a bespoke range of products for you.

If you’re in-store, you can collect the products immediately. If you have a Zoom consultation, the drops will be delivered to your door in a personalised box with instructions for taking (for example, keep oil under the tongue for 20 seconds before swallowing).

Interestingly, Molecule is the only CBD specialist retailer in the UK to triple batch test all the products sold for CBD content and contaminants. This means every product is tested for the likes of ethanol, heavy metals, pesticides and other cannabinoids. The team also test all the products themselves – to provide extra assurance that they are of the highest quality.

Founder Daniel Zemmour found himself drawn to CBD – with its claims to be a ‘miracle cure’ for stress related issues – when he was juggling a stressful job in the city. With a healthy dose of skepticism, he went on a mission to source the products that actually lived up to the hype, and after countless experiences of trial and error sourced the best products on the market. He was soon converted for life.

Seeing a gap in the market for somewhere people can go for independent CBD advice, he then devoted himself to becoming an advocate of the scientific learning and knowledge surrounding the benefits of CBD. And once he was satisfied he had the ultimate curation – Molecule, which retails the finest organic, ethically sourced and cruelty free CBD products in the market, was born.

