This supplement promises to make you lose weight, fast - as a Health Editor, here's why "Nature's Ozempic" is problematic

If you're a TikTok user, by now you'll likely have seen the natural supplement berberine doing the rounds on your feed. Dubbed "nature's Ozempic" for its supposed ability to aid fat loss, users have hailed the supp as a non-synthetic alternative to hotly debated Ozempic.

For those of you who haven't read up on Ozempic - otherwise known as semaglutide - yet, it's an FDA-approved weekly injection that lowers your blood sugar levels by prompting your pancreas to produce more insulin. Berberine, on the other hand, is an alkaloid extracted from various plants including European barberry and tree turmeric.

It's been compared to Ozempic because of its ability to aid insulin resistance and regulate blood sugar spikes. So, question: how does berberine work? Would a qualified professional ever recommend taking it? And does it actually help with weight loss?

Below, a doctor shares their thoughts - plus, as a Health Editor who gets to chat to some of the best experts in the business day in, day out, I share why I find the trend so troubling. Don't miss our guides to handy Glucose Goddess hacks and best foods for hormones, while you're here.

So, does berberine for weight loss actually work?

According to Dr Poobashni Govender of Rainbow Labs, there's been a peak in interest in natural, alternative remedies over the past few years, one being berberine. While it's not a new supplement - it has roots in both Chinese and Ayurvedic medicine - it's taken off in recent months largely thanks to TikTok.

So, what does the supplement promise to do? And does it actually work to aid weight loss? "Berberine has been attributed with a range of potential health benefits, but like any dietary supplement, it also has its drawbacks, too," shares Govender.

Let's start with the pros.

3 pros of taking berberine

1. It's proven to be effective for blood sugar control

"Berberine has shown promising effects in contributing to reducing blood sugar levels," explains Dr Govender.

Take this study from last year, for example, published in the Sec. Experimental Pharmacology and Drug Discovery journal, which concluded that berberine has a glucose-lowering effect.

If you're diabetic, pre-diabetic, or someone who has a condition like polycystic ovarian syndrome which means you struggle with insulin resistance or blood sugar spikes, research has indicated that the supplement could be helpful.

2. It may help to lower cholesterol levels

While more research needs to be done to confirm this, preliminary studies indicate that berberine supplementation may be useful in cholesterol regulation, in other words, keeping your cholesterol levels in a healthy range.

"It may have positive effects on lipid metabolism, including lowering total cholesterol, LDL cholesterol, and triglyceride levels," explains Dr Govender.

3. Research indicates it's can aid weight management

Finally, berberine may be a useful supplement for aiding weight management, but again, the jury remains out on this one. "One 2020 study showed that berberine tends to reduce weight by increasing brown adipose tissue (BAT)," shares the doctor.

Not just that, but it was found to improve insulin sensitivity through the stimulation of BAT genes, which play an important role in the regulation of energy balance.

The study concluded that berberine could have a positive impact on both obesity treatment and prevention.

3 cons of taking berberine

It's not all positive, though - and more research certainly needs to be done before everyone and their aunt scrambles to purchase yet another expensive supplement that may not be right for them or their bodies.

Risks of supplementing berberine include:

1. There are a number of potential side effects

Although generally considered to be safe, the doctor warns that berberine supplementation can cause certain side effects that span:

Gastrointestinal discomfort

Constipation

Diarrhea

Abdominal pain.



If you are going to try the supplement, do make sure to check in with a qualified medical professional or dietician first. After your consultation, to avoid any discomfort, Doctor Govender advises starting with low doses and gradually increasing from there.

2. It could impact the efficiency of other medications you're taking

This one's important - and another reason it's so important to check in with a medical professional prior to trying anything new. "Berberine has the potential to interact with many medications due to its ability to inhibit certain liver enzymes responsible for drug metabolism," explains the doctor. "This can lead to increased levels of drugs in the bloodstream and may affect their efficacy or increase the risk of side effects of the medication."

Know this: if you're taking any medications, it's crucial to consult with a medical professional before using berberine as a supplement.

3. There's not enough conclusive research yet

Last but by no means least, the doctor stresses that there really isn't enough research yet to definitively confirm the supposed health benefits of berberine. "Despite the growing interest in the supplement, more research is needed to fully understand its long-term effects and safety profile," she stresses.

Case in point: "Most studies have been conducted on animal models or small human populations, limiting the generalisability of the results." For us to get a clearer understanding of exactly how humans might benefit from berberine supplementation, more robust clinical trials involving larger sample sizes need to be carried out."

Bottom line?

While it's clear more research needs to be done to verify the potential health benefits of supplementing berberine, as a Health Editor, my problem isn't with the supplement itself - rather, the framing of it as yet another weight loss quick fix to *add to basket.*

In 2023, it's saddening to see videos going viral online with another diet fad that promises to help - largely women - lose weight, and fast. I've worked in the industry for six plus years now, and know for a fact that the only way you can lose weight is by adopting a calorie deficit, exercising regularly, and implementing healthy habits into your lifestyle long term.

Sure, this might seem overwhelming to begin with, but really isn't as complicated as headlines often make out. Start small: find a workout you genuinely enjoy doing and do it a few times a week, eat more vegetables, lean proteins and complex carbohydrates, and drink enough water.

As someone with PCOS, I've long struggled with insulin resistance and subsequent acne, inflammation, and so on. I've been on my own journey this year, following an inflammation diet designed to stabilise my insulin levels, and do believe that berberine is likely a beneficial supplement for those with diabetes and PCOS - after all, the root cause of diabetes and PCOS-related problems stems from an inability to regulate insulin levels in the way others can.

That said, as Doctor Govender puts it, while the supplement has potential in the realms of blood sugar control and cholesterol management, it's absolutely critical to weigh these advantages against the potential side effects.

It's always worth speaking to a medical professional or qualified nutritionist before you try anything you see trending on TikTok. Remember you get one body - it's not worth risking your overall health for aesthetic gain.