These are the most luxurious Harvey Nichols Christmas hampers to invest in this season

Marie Claire UK has created this content as part of a paid partnership with Harvey Nichols. The contents of this article are entirely independent and solely reflect the editorial opinion of Marie Claire UK.

From hat boxes of indulgent festive foods to hampers of fine wines, these are the best of the best, as chosen by the Marie Claire team…

The festive season is upon us, and for food and wine aficionados, that means just one thing - ‘tis officially the season for Christmas hampers.

Considered the crème de la crème of Christmas gifts, a festive hamper is on everyone’s wishlist. And no one does it better than Harvey Nichols, with their signature wicker hampers overflowing with a specially curated selection from their new festive food range, fine wines, and luxury gifts from all over the world. Tall bottles of zesty Limoncello and aromatic mulled wine, decadent dulce de leche panettone, Zambian forest honey with nuts and ginger, and boozy truffles. And of course bottles - and better still, magnums - of Premier Cru Champagnes and English sparkling wines. Nothing spreads yuletide cheer like a Christmas hamper, and whether you’re shopping for a true loved one, fussy in-laws, the host who has everything or hopefully yourself, you can’t go far wrong with gifting one of these.

As Harvey Nichols celebrates the Christmas season with the new launch of its world-renowned festive hamper range, we’ve rounded up our top favourites. From the luxury department store’s classics to its brand new artisanal offerings, from the most extravagant to the more affordable, these are the best of the best, as chosen by us.

5 Harvey Nichols Christmas hampers to invest in this season

1. Champagne Breakfast Hamper £100 at Harvey Nichols There’s nothing like a Champagne breakfast over the Christmas period, so why not give it as a gift? This festive hamper is bursting with indulgent breakfast staples of the highest quality - English breakfast tea, Christmas ground coffee, strawberry and champagne preserve, and sticky Zambian forest honey with ginger, nuts and cranberries. Not to mention of course a bottle of Harvey Nichols’ famed Premier Cru Champagne.

2. Luxury Wine and Champagne Hamper £220 at Harvey Nichols This classic hamper is one of the brand’s most popular over the Christmas period. A wine aficionado’s dream, the wicker basket will come bursting with gold label bottles from Harvey Nichols’ famed fine wine collection. Expect a 2019 Pouilly-Fumé, Rosso di Montalcino from 2019 and a Premier Cru Chablis from 2020. Not to mention, a special Harvey Nichols Rioja Reserva from 2015, a 2018 Montagne Saint-Émilion and a magnum of Champagne Premier Cru Brut.

3. Christmas Greetings from Italy Hamper £225 at Harvey Nichols A new addition to Harvey Nichols’ festive range is the ‘Christmas Greetings from Italy’ hamper. Promising to transport you to the Italian hills, this basket comes bursting with traditional festive delicacies from across the country’s regions. We’re talking cranberry and orange panettone, zesty Limoncello, rustic Chianti Colli Senesi, Harvey Nichols’ espresso coffee blend, delicate Amaretti biscuits, and molto più.

4. A Very Harvey Nichols Christmas Hamper £475 at Harvey Nichols Another new creation this year, the ‘A Very Harvey Nichols Christmas Hamper’ is sure to become a bestseller, promising to stock up your pantry with enough decadence to last the whole festive period. Expect bottles of Limoncello and cognac, alongside Chenin Blanc, HN Ensemble, Côtes de Provence Rosé and Champagne Premier Cru Brut in three different sizes. And along with the giant Christmas crackers and bountiful tea selection, are of course the sweet treats - everything from powdered Turkish delight and raw honeycomb, to boozy truffles and milk chocolate florentines.

5. Festive Feast Hamper £2500 at Harvey Nichols ‘The Festive Feast’ is the largest and most luxurious of Harvey Nichols’ hampers, boasting over 50 indulgent treats, from fine wines and Premier Cru Champagnes to spiced Christmas cake and two types of decadent panettone. Drinks-wise, expect bottles of vintage port, cognac, Mermaid salt vodka, and pre-mixed Christmas old fashioned and negroni cocktails to name just a few. And for foodies, there’s everything from stuffed medjool dates and jars of pickled pears, to Mozart chocolate creams, buttery mince pieces and chocolate coated dulce de leche biscuits.

The luxury Christmas hampers and entire festive food range are available in Harvey Nichols stores and online now - and from vegan to alcohol-free offerings, there is truly something for everyone.

Don’t miss out on Free Hamper Delivery across Harvey Nichols range of Christmas food and beverage hampers until the 3rd December!



Visit the Harvey Nichols website for more information.