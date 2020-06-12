Black bloggers and influencers you need to know about

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

If you're looking for a way to support the black community, follow, share and connect with these brilliant online content creators

Google the term ‘UK bloggers’ and the results will be all white. It’s interesting to note that you don’t even need to add the word ‘white’ to bring up white bloggers. There are no black bloggers. It’s just what happens.

George Floyd’s death on May 26th has been the catalyst for anti-racism activism across the world. It’s returned the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement, which campaigns against violence and systemic racism towards black people, to headlines, and we’re seeing real changes to police brutality in America. That said, the black community across the globe is still grieving from seeing video footage of the unarmed father dying, face down on the ground, as a white police officer knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes in Minneapolis.

If you’re looking for a way to support the black community, reading and donating are two proactive ways to do this. You can also follow, share and connect with the brilliant blogs and social media accounts of black bloggers in the UK. All minority groups need to be more visible, and we must all be committed to the change.

Elle Linton is a 30-something fitness pro, entrepreneur and masters student, based in Essex. Her blog gives professional insight into health and fitness, but keeps things very real. Posts like ‘Why there’s more to a healthy lifestyle than ‘getting fit’ and ‘Talking tax & expenses for fitness professionals’ are interesting, engaging and insightful.

Adebola, a self-described country bumpkin from Swindon who now lives in London, was recently announced as one of Tomorrows Travel Leader of 2020. She uses her blog (we love the name, FYI) to share tools, tips and tricks to get more people to move abroad and explore this beautiful earth. She writes, ‘Hopefully, My Breaking Views will encourage you to escape your comfort zone and taste foods from around the world’. We couldn’t love this more.

Somi is a plant-based foodie, biomedical scientist, nutritional therapist, fitness lover, wellness enthusiast, wife and mum of two. Keeping up? She loves all things natural and plant-based, but to be clear, she is no fanatic. Her plan? To share progressive, health-focused knowledge and to inspire readers to create a well-rounded, meaningful life that you love. Sounds like a good plan.

A ‘Mummy Blogger’, influencer and founder of Make Motherhood Diverse – an online initiative that aims to encourage a more accurately representative and diverse depiction of motherhood in the media – Candice is a busy businesswoman keen to show that young black families weren’t just surviving, but thriving. Her blog covers everything from her own life to tackling bigger issues (think mental health, colourism and male circumcision). And she’s never afraid to tell it like it is. A very admirable trait.

Leanne is a qualified careers adviser and certified life coach. She’s also a huge self-care advocate and uses her online space to share simple, practical tips and insights on self-care, wellness and journaling, within an overall theme of personal development, healing, growth and transformation. Her blog is super readable, and she writes posts such as ‘Simple self-care for your mind and spirit’ and ‘5 tips for getting your motivation back’.

Adrienne is a motivational speaker, coach, podcast host and Adidas Global Ambassador. Put simply, she’s a voice of inspiration and encouragement. She is also the co-founder of GetToKNOW – a network and community for women in the creative industries – and most recently, she launched a weekly podcast. The Power Hour features a variety of guests (from Fearne Cotton to Fleur East) and in it Adrienne finds out their daily habits, routines, rules to live by and what they have learnt along the way. Well worth a listen.