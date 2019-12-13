When you’re stuck for what to buy for your loved ones, when it comes to homes and interiors gifts, you can’t go wrong. Whether it is a luxury candle to make a home smell incredible or house warming gifts they’ll actually use we’ve rounded up some of the best gifts for homes.

There are mirrors and then there is the simplehuman Sensor Mirror Trio. A mirror so smart that it containts has three views that enable you to view your face with clarity and detail, perfect for those tweezing or eye make up application moments. The clever little thing also turns on when your face approaches and you can even control the brightness levels, all powered by a single USB charge which lasts up to 5 weeks.

When it comes to stylish homeward, Tom Dixon pretty much leads the pack. We’re obsessed with the new Swirl collection, a series of geometric forms and functional sculptures from vases to candleholders. We’re particularly enamoured with the rather fabulous dumbbell candleholder.

The best homes and interiors gifts: Bedding

If the super cool Scandi aesthetic is your thing then look to Tekla fabrics for the finest fabrics for your home. Tekla has teamed up with British architect John Pawson to create minimalist homewear pieces. We’re loving the look of this mohair-blend blanket.

This chic bedding set (duvet cover and two pillowcases) is super soft and luxurious to touch. Wrap yourself in luxury.

These cushions from sustainable and environmentally friendly brand Virgo & Co would make the perfect gift for those obsessed with interiors.

The best homes and interiors gifts: Tech and Gadgets