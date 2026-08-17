If You're Frazzled, Overworked and At Your Limit, These 5 Science-Backed Tips Can Help Avoid Burnout

So, you’re burnt out. Properly burnt out. The kind where answering “how are you?” feels like an unreasonable question and your idea of self-care is moving your laptop from the desk to the sofa. And yet, for the go-getters, over-achievers, chronic over-committers, and serial multitaskers, many of us are genuinely shocked when a week of annual leave doesn’t magically fix us.

We all (sadly) know the drill: you spend six months running on caffeine, high cortisol and sheer force of will, finally collapse onto a sun lounger, and expect your body to go, 'Ah, lovely. We’re healed.' Except not quite.

Because if the environment, habits and boundaries that got you to burnout in the first place are waiting patiently for your return, a week off can feel less like recovery and more like borrowed time.

The harder pill to swallow? Genuine recovery asks a little more of us. Fueling adequately has to be non-negotiable. Training needs to match your actual capacity, not the imaginary version of yourself who apparently has unlimited energy. And rest comes in more forms than lying horizontally for seven days and hoping for the best.

Reportedly, 776,000 UK workers experienced work-related stress, depression or anxiety in 2023/24 , resulting in 16.4 million working days lost. The picture being painted is clear: burnout may not be an official medical diagnosis, but it’s become one of the defining health challenges of modern work. Yet, somehow, we’re still expecting a week off to fix it. So, I put it to the experts: what does genuine recovery actually look like - physically, mentally, and emotionally?

Don't miss our guides to avoidable energy-draining habits, how to boost energy , and how to beat fatigue while you're here.

The Real Reason Why You’re Exhausted But Still Can’t Switch Off

Before we brand ourselves as burnt out because one final straw sent us spectacularly over the edge, it’s worth remembering that burnout has a specific definition. As Emily Austen , author of The Smarter, an empowering manifesto for breaking free from burnout, explains, it isn’t simply another way of saying you’re tired of your job.

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“The World Health Organisation classifies it as an occupational phenomenon resulting from chronic, unmanaged workplace stress,” she says, “characterised as exhaustion, growing cynicism or mental distance from your work, and a drop in your sense of effectiveness. Crucially, burnout is not a medical diagnosis in itself.”

That distinction matters. “Burnout isn't just a mood, and it's also not a catch-all,” Austen says. It can affect mood, regulation, physical health, mental load and social capacity - which perhaps explains why a week in the Algarve isn’t quite the reset button we imagine it will be.

“Here’s what nobody tells you about burnout: it isn’t a deficit you can top up. It’s not a battery. It’s a pattern,” she adds. "A week away doesn’t necessarily touch the pattern, because the pattern was never really about location."

So why, when you’re utterly exhausted, are you still so wired?

Clinical Psychologist Dr Emma Hepburn explains that changes in the brain and body mean that, although you’re worn down and depleted, your threat response can be ramped up - making it surprisingly difficult to switch off. “This leads to one of the ironies of burnout,” she says. “Although you need rest and replenishment, you are on high alert, which makes it hard to sleep or rest.”

Hepburn describes our resources as a kind of ‘body budget’, with the brain constantly trying to keep things in balance. “In burnout, that budget is chronically overdrawn, perhaps even bankrupt”. And, just as one pay cheque won’t clear a mountain of debt, “a short break won’t bring it back into balance”; the body needs longer-term input to replenish its resources.

The Link Between Burnout, Safety and Recovery

We’ve established that burnout can leave your threat response ramped up. But what does feeling safe actually have to do with being burnt out - and why does it matter for recovery?

​Maybe I’m naive, but I’d never really connected the two. In my head, burnout was exhaustion, irritability and brain fog - not something that had anything to do with whether my body felt safe.

​But this is where the physiology gets interesting. When your brain perceives an ongoing threat, your body responds accordingly. “When your body doesn't feel safe, it is in what I refer to in my book as ‘threat mode’,” explains health psychologist Dr Sula Windgassen. “Multiple systems - including your hormonal, metabolic, cardiovascular and immune systems - become activated to protect you.

​The problem? They’re not designed to stay switched on indefinitely. “Over a long time, this activation results in further depletion, because you simply don't have the resources to remain activated chronically,” says Windgassen.

​And that creates a rather vicious cycle: the longer your body stays in threat mode, the more depleted its resources become, while that depletion itself makes recovery harder. “When these systems become depleted, your body's ability to recover is physiologically impeded,” she explains.

​TLDR: recovery isn’t simply about doing less. Your body needs to feel safe enough to come out of threat mode.

The Overlooked Role of Food in Burnout Recovery

Now, for the often overlooked piece of the puzzle: food. I’m guilty of blaming exhaustion on under-fuelling, but I’d never really considered that not eating enough could be contributing to how burnt out I feel.

“Chronic stress is energetically expensive,” says nutritionist Hannah Alderson. “When the stress response is repeatedly activated, cortisol helps mobilise glucose to give the brain and muscles energy to deal with a perceived threat. Your body’s greatest asset when you are stressed is energy.”

So what happens when you’re already stressed and then take that energy away? “You’ve got an even more stressed system,” says Alderson. “Skipping meals or chronically under-eating can create another physiological stressor, while falling blood glucose can trigger hormones such as cortisol, potentially adding to that familiar shaky, anxious, irritable, exhausted-but-wired feeling.”

Emerging research supports this: a 2025 study of working adults found that more nutrient-dense dietary patterns were associated with lower levels of emotional exhaustion and cognitive fatigue; meanwhile, research on low energy shows that chronic under-fuelling can affect multiple physiological systems, reinforcing why adequate energy intake matters when the body is already under strain.

The answer isn’t necessarily some magical “stress-busting” nutrient. “Food can support and optimise your stress and resilience and therefore recovery from burnout,” says Alderson. She recommends focusing on the nutritional foundations: regular meals containing protein, healthy fats, fibre-rich carbohydrates and plenty of colourful plants, “to provide steady energy and the nutrients needed for normal nervous-system and energy metabolism.” Magnesium, B vitamins, Omega-3 fats, iron and vitamin D all have a vital role to play, she adds, “although supplements shouldn’t replace food or correct a genuine deficiency.”

5 Science-Backed, Simple Ways to Fix Burnout - According to the experts

Pause the scrolling; we have some good news. Recovery doesn’t have to mean radically overhauling your life overnight. Here, the experts share five simple places to start.

1. Eat breakfast before you reach for the coffee

At the point where you’re completely frazzled? Alderson has one simple nutrition habit she wants you to prioritise: eat breakfast.

“This is a hill I will die on. Ideally, eat within 90 minutes of waking, including a good source of protein alongside fibre and healthy fats. Something as simple as eggs with wholegrain toast and avocado, or Greek yoghurt with berries, nuts and seeds, can give the body a much more supportive start than running on caffeine alone.”

And importantly, have your coffee after food. “Let’s not throw a stimulant into the system first thing,” she says. “Caffeine shouldn't have to do breakfast's job.”

2. It’s time to inspect your boundaries

Repeat after me - your capacity is not a character flaw. Windgassen wants you to start noticing where you’re consistently saying yes when your body is screaming no - and put a boundary there. “Burnout accumulates through repeated breach of your capacity.” This might mean continually saying yes and taking on more than you have the resources for.

And there’s evidence behind the boundary-setting argument. Research increasingly links poor work-life boundary management with poorer wellbeing and burnout, while interventions that actually change workload, job demands and employee control show some of the strongest evidence for reducing burnout.

3. Try a two-minute stress check-in

In a world constantly telling you that you need more - productivity, discipline, wellness - clinical psychologist Dr Claire Plumbly’s advice rings refreshingly simple: you might just need to check in with yourself.

“You don't need an hour-long meditation retreat. Instead, use the natural transition points in your day: between meetings, before picking up the kids or when you shut your laptop, for a quick nervous-system check-in.”

Ask yourself: What state am I in, and what does my body need right now?

After a stressful meeting, that might look like stretching, walking round the block, or shaking off some pent-up energy.

The aim, says Plumbly, is to “listen to your body and choose to respond to its need in that moment”

4. Find a way to psychologically clock off

Contrary to popular belief, answering a few emails from the bathtub at 9 pm doesn’t count as switching off. A 2021 study suggests that psychological detachment from work is quite possibly one of the most important skills for reducing burnout - and, rather inconveniently, the more stressful your job, the more you need it, yet the harder it can be to achieve.

Plumbly recommends finding an easy, transportable activity that “anchors your attention away from work, ideally something that doesn't involve your phone, which can easily become a portal straight back into your inbox. Reading, music, knitting, puzzles, gaming, sport: whatever genuinely absorbs you.”

And if you’re a workaholic - expect resistance. “You will get urges to continue working and to discontinue the detachment activity,” she says. Ride out the urge. “Like any habit, it gets easier with repetition.”

5. Borrow someone else’s compassion

Burnout doesn’t just drain your energy. It can turn up the volume on that horrible voice in your head: You’re failing. You’re behind. You should be coping better.

Hepburn says self-compassion can be an antidote to the shame and negativity that’s often associated with burnout. The problem? When you’re already depleted, finding that compassionate voice yourself can be surprisingly difficult.

Her solution is wonderfully simple: borrow someone else’s.

“When you notice your brain spiralling into hyper-negative territory, think about what a kind friend, partner or person you trust would say to you in that moment, and let their voice replace yours for a while.”

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