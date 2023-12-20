The Crown’s new Queen, Viola Prettejohn, is the stand-out star we didn't see coming

Viola Pettejohn delivers one of the most memorable performances of The Crown’s sixth season. The 20-year-old actress has received rave reviews for her portrayal of a young Elizabeth Windsor in the final instalment of the epic Netflix show.

In flashback scenes that show the Queen as a teenager, Viola manages to capture a more carefree (and even a little rebellious) side of Her Majesty, before she had the weight of the country on her shoulders. In ‘The Ritz’ (episode 10) we see Elizabeth enjoy a rare night out with sister Margaret, sneaking out of Buckingham Palace to join the crowds for the 1945 VE Day celebrations that marked the end of the war. With The Crown described by show creator Petter Morgan as ‘a love letter to the Queen’ this insightful portrayal of a young Elizabeth is particularly poignant during the closing chapter of the series.

While fans of the show are well acquainted with Imelda Staunton, Olivia Colman and Claire Foy, who play Queen Elizabeth at various points throughout her lifetime, Viola Prettejohn came as a bit of a surprise—we weren’t expecting another Elizabeth in the 11th hour. But Viola’s performance has been extremely well received.

We sat down with rising star Viola Prettejohn to find out what it was like to portray this previously very private moment for the Queen and be the big surprise of the sixth season that nobody saw coming.

Bra, Miu Miu; Trousers, Prada; Earrings, Smiling Rocks

What was it like to take part in the final season of The Crown?

"It was incredible. It was very much a well-oiled machine because they’d been doing it for so long. It was nice to get onto a set where everything was running so smoothly and everyone took so much pride in what they were doing. Everybody knew the characters so well."

"The crew had been living with these three iterations of the Queen for quite a while and I got to do something entirely different, which was really fun. Yes, there was a bit of pressure, but it was a remarkably relaxed job, considering."

How was auditioning for the role?

"I’d auditioned for The Crown before when I was 14. I auditioned for Princess Anne when they came to my school. And I auditioned again for the part of Princess Diana for season four [which went to Emma Corrin]. But I was far too young—I was 16 and it wouldn’t have looked right. Then I auditioned again, for a scene where the Queen was giving a speech to the Commonwealth, but they ended up using Claire Foy. Then this scene came around for the Queen and it was my fourth time auditioning. I knew the casting team so well and I thought, 'I think I’ve got a good shot at this'."

Cargo shirt, Miu Miu; Earrings, Olivia & Pearl

How has the feedback been so far?

"Everyone’s been so lovely about our episode. I got the inevitable ‘You look so like Claire Foy’ and ‘We thought you were AI’—which we kind of anticipated. I’ve had so many messages about the role. It’s been amazing."

Did you know much about the royals before taking part in the show?

"I’ve watched the big events on TV like royal weddings and the Queen's funeral, but apart from that I didn’t know too much. I didn’t read too much [on the royals] as I didn’t want to feel too weighed down by it all. What we were trying to unpick was the unseen version of Elizabeth. Her one night of freedom that no one got to see. There’s a scene in the last episode where Claire’s character says ‘Elizabeth Windsor is gone’—that was the Elizabeth we were trying to capture."

What struck you about young Elizabeth’s character?

"It was incredibly joyful and fun. There was a sense of release. She has such a lovely journey in that episode. You see her slowly letting go and being reticent at first, but by the end, she’s more relaxed during the walk down the mall with Margaret. That was one of my favourite scenes. I always loved scenes where it was me and Beau forming that sister dynamic and I think it’s so key to the episode."

Cardigan, top, briefs, and tights, Miu Miu; Earrings: Rachel Gilbert

Did you meet the other actors playing Queen Elizabeth?

"I met Imelda a couple of times in her make-up trailer when I was filming episode 10 and she was always just the most supportive and lovely person to be around. Then I met Claire and Olivia briefly. We were quite a closed-off unit though—as we were back in the war times."

How was it wearing the military costume?

"The military uniform was made exactly for me on Saville Row by one of the Queen’s tailors, Dege & Skinner. I got the call about the role and then, a day or two later, I was on Saville Row getting fitted, thinking ‘What is my life’. It makes it so much easier to get into character when you have a costume like that."

What’s next for you?

"I've just finished filming a black comedy drama on Channel 4 called Generation Z, which is a zombie show—so it could not be more different. It’s a gore-fest, but it’s really funny. I’m also doing Wolf Hall, The Mirror and the Light—the set’s amazing. I’m excited for next year and to do something different."

The Crown, Season Six, Part 2 is available on Netflix now.

