7 sparkling Christmas ideas that look more expensive than they are
'Tis the season for giving—but it doesn't have to cost a fortune
We all know that Christmas is a season of giving—a chance to show your love and bask in the joy of togetherness. But amid the twinkly lights and overflowing festivities, finding the perfect gift can often feel overwhelming. No wonder then that year after year, jewellery emerges as a timeless choice—one that transcends trends and holds sentimental value.
Warren James has been adding Christmas sparkle since 1979. Specialising in affordable luxury, this family-owned independent brand creates timeless pieces for life's special moments.
Whether it's a dainty nameplate necklace, a sparkling pair of earrings, or a lab-grown diamond ring, jewellery has that unique ability to capture the spirit of the season.
Still stuck for ideas? Here are 7 editor-approved pieces that will make gift-giving feel magical.
7 Editor-Approved Jewellery Ideas
Distinctive yet timeless, this tennis necklace is hand-finished with light-catching stones nestled in a basket setting. A brand bestseller, it comes with a complimentary bracelet worth £26.
Handset with glittering stones, this heart bangle is cast for gleaming Rhodium—part of the Platinum family—and studded on each side with an encrusted sweetheart that's sure to say "I love you".
This 'DiamonFlash® Baguette Heart Bangle' is hand-finished and fitted with a hinged fastening for an easy fit. A bejewelled heart set with baguette gems sits on each end.
A modern engagement ring option, or simply a decadent Christmas gift, this ring is set with glittering lab-grown diamonds and cast from glossy 9kt white gold.
Set with 7 stations of Halo Clusters, each exclusively Hand Set, dazzling and sparkling with every movement. Stylish and elegant with extender for perfect fit.
This gleaming wheat chain is strung with a single initial of your choice. The charm has a Rhodium finish and is prong set with dazzling stones.
Mischa Anouk Smith is the News and Features Editor of Marie Claire UK.
From personal essays to purpose-driven stories, reported studies, and interviews with celebrities like Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and designers including Dries Van Noten, Mischa has been featured in publications such as Refinery29, Stylist and Dazed. Her work explores what it means to be a woman today and sits at the intersection of culture and style. In the spirit of eclecticism, she has also written about NFTs, mental health and the rise of AI bands.
