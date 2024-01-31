This lingerie brand has nailed two of the biggest trends of 2024—so if you can’t decide whether you’re a Mob Wife or a Coquette Girl, read on
Luxury meets on-trend design
It’s nearly February, and we all know what that means—Valentine’s Day is right around the corner. Now’s a great time to start thinking about the best Valentine’s gift ideas—whether you’re buying for your wife, boyfriend or best friend. But my favourite thing about the most romantic holiday of the year is having an excuse to buy some beautiful new lingerie, and Scarlett Gasque has come through with the goods.
Two trends that simply catapulted into popularity this year are the Mob Wife and Coquette aesthetics, and Scarlett Gasque has absolutely hit the trend nail on the head with its newest lingerie collection. Introducing Be Mine: The Sweetheart Collection.
The brand new collection epitomises everything we love about both trends. Think baby doll pink satin, elaborately decorated with hearts, bows and frills. The perfect Coquette pieces, right? But that’s not all, corset detailing juxtaposes draping silk and faux fur trim, giving the overall look an undeniable Mob Wife twist. In short: this collection effortlessly nails two of the biggest trends so far this year.
When it comes to lingerie, if you’re a fan of luxury styles with elaborate detailing, this collection is one to check out. Shop the new range—alongside more of our top picks from Scarlett Gasque—below…
Shop Be Mine: The Sweetheart Collection
Lovingly speckled with sweetheart embroidery, the Kiss Me Quick bra features a balcony shape that’s both flattering and comfortable.
Pair the bra with this matching thong that’s sprinkled with the same dainty heart and bow detailing. It’s crafted from super soft satin, cotton and mesh for a barely-there finish that’ll get hearts racing.
This beautiful boned corset is where the Mob Wife twist comes in. The chic suspenders and spiral boned waist are adorned with the same sweet hearts and bows - it’s the perfect balance of drama and delicacy.
And for a finishing touch to your on-trend aesthetic? The Mon cheri robe. With a draping silk design and faux fur trim, it has everything you could want in a dramatic dressing gown. Floating dreamily down a spiral staircase in this robe is, of course, optional (but highly recommended).
Shop more of our Scarlett Gasque top lingerie picks
Valeza Bakolli is Marie Claire’s Junior Shopping Editor. She previously worked at BuzzFeed, where she honed her skills in all things shopping - from gift guide curation to being first on the scene to feature the latest fashion and beauty drops. She’s made it her mission to encourage people to shop mindfully and with purpose. That’s why she dedicates hours of her time every day to finding the best products online so you don’t have to - from small and sustainable businesses wherever possible, of course.
