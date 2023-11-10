The NET-A-PORTER Party Edit has landed – here are our fashion editor’s top picks

In partnership with NET-A-PORTER

NET-A-PORTER Party Edit 2023
(Image credit: NET-A-PORTER)
Natalie Hughes
By Natalie Hughes
published

It’s almost party season and as the invites begin to roll in, there’s never been a better time to start planning what to wear. Thankfully, NET-A-PORTER has just launched their Party Edit – a definitive collection of dream dresses, glittering evening bags and Cinderella-worthy shoes that you’ll want to hang on to long after midnight strikes. 

Whether the dress code dictates black tie glamour, cocktail chic or simply an extra-special top you can throw on with jeans, you’ll find it here.

NET-A-PORTER Party Edit 2023

(Image credit: NET-A-PORTER)

RSVP to that festive cocktail party and pick out the perfect little black dress – Clio Peppiat’s LBDs are encrusted with constellations of crystals, while Jacquemus’ are architected with dramatic, off-shoulder sleeves. NET-A-PORTER has exclusive eveningwear collections from both designers, which means you’re considerably less likely to outfit clash with another guest.

Alternatively, opt for a high-shine mini dress in a metallic finish or liberally adorned with sequins. You’ll wear it this year and for many to come.

NET-A-PORTER Party Edit 2023

(Image credit: NET-A-PORTER)

Dressing for a New Year’s party that calls for high-octane glamour? Consider a floor-sweeping maxi in vibrant satin by Christopher Esber or Magda Butrym, sweeping up hair and adding a jewelled collar. Or opt for a tuxedo-inspired jacket (see Isabel Marant and Blaze Milano) and style it with matching trousers or silk palazzo pants.

NET-A-PORTER Party Edit 2023

(Image credit: NET-A-PORTER)

Accessories maketh the outfit, so finish your outfit with the perfect shoes and bag. We love Jimmy Choo's foiled, bow-adorned sandals or Nodaleto's dramatic, glittered platforms. Bag-wise, you can't go wrong with Paco Rabanne's iconic chainmail styles or a sleekly silhouetted clutch in silver or gold.

Last but certainly not least, add in a special piece of jewellery. Think chandelier earrings, a crystal-laden cuff or an heirloom necklace.

Inspired to shop your party look? We've compiled our favourites from NET-A-PORTER's Party Edit, below.

SHOP OUR NET-A-PORTER PARTY PICKS

Paco Rabanne 1969 Nano chainmail shoulder bag
Paco Rabanne 1969 Nano chainmail shoulder bag

Clio Peppiatt Galaxy embellished stretch-mesh mini dress
Clio Peppiatt Galaxy embellished stretch-mesh mini dress

Saint Laurent Cherish crystal-embellished glossed-leather slingback pumps
Saint Laurent Cherish crystal-embellished glossed-leather slingback pumps

Jacquemus off-the-shoulder taffeta mini dress
Jacquemus off-the-shoulder taffeta mini dress

16ARLINGTON Salina embroidered sequin-embellished tulle halterneck gown
16ARLINGTON Salina embroidered sequin-embellished tulle halterneck gown

Jimmy Choo Aveline 100 bow-embellished metallic leather sandals
Jimmy Choo Aveline 100 bow-embellished metallic leather sandals

Gabriela Hearst + NET SUSTAIN Leary organic silk-velvet blazer
Gabriela Hearst + NET SUSTAIN Leary organic silk-velvet blazer

Cult Gaia Lael crystal-embellished leather clutch
Cult Gaia Lael crystal-embellished leather clutch

Gabriela Hearst + NET SUSTAIN Boyne organic silk-velvet wide-leg pants
Gabriela Hearst + NET SUSTAIN Boyne organic silk-velvet wide-leg pants

Nodaleto Bulla Gemini glittered leather slingback sandals
Nodaleto Bulla Gemini glittered leather slingback sandals

Natalie Hughes
Natalie Hughes
Fashion Editor

Natalie Hughes is Fashion Editor at Marie Claire UK. She has worked as a fashion journalist and content consultant for 15 years, crafting copy and content for magazines and brands including Harper's Bazaar, Elle, Net-a-Porter, Who What Wear, Matches, Glamour, and more.


Latest