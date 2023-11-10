The NET-A-PORTER Party Edit has landed – here are our fashion editor’s top picks
It’s almost party season and as the invites begin to roll in, there’s never been a better time to start planning what to wear. Thankfully, NET-A-PORTER has just launched their Party Edit – a definitive collection of dream dresses, glittering evening bags and Cinderella-worthy shoes that you’ll want to hang on to long after midnight strikes.
Whether the dress code dictates black tie glamour, cocktail chic or simply an extra-special top you can throw on with jeans, you’ll find it here.
RSVP to that festive cocktail party and pick out the perfect little black dress – Clio Peppiat’s LBDs are encrusted with constellations of crystals, while Jacquemus’ are architected with dramatic, off-shoulder sleeves. NET-A-PORTER has exclusive eveningwear collections from both designers, which means you’re considerably less likely to outfit clash with another guest.
Alternatively, opt for a high-shine mini dress in a metallic finish or liberally adorned with sequins. You’ll wear it this year and for many to come.
Dressing for a New Year’s party that calls for high-octane glamour? Consider a floor-sweeping maxi in vibrant satin by Christopher Esber or Magda Butrym, sweeping up hair and adding a jewelled collar. Or opt for a tuxedo-inspired jacket (see Isabel Marant and Blaze Milano) and style it with matching trousers or silk palazzo pants.
Accessories maketh the outfit, so finish your outfit with the perfect shoes and bag. We love Jimmy Choo's foiled, bow-adorned sandals or Nodaleto's dramatic, glittered platforms. Bag-wise, you can't go wrong with Paco Rabanne's iconic chainmail styles or a sleekly silhouetted clutch in silver or gold.
Last but certainly not least, add in a special piece of jewellery. Think chandelier earrings, a crystal-laden cuff or an heirloom necklace.
Inspired to shop your party look? We've compiled our favourites from NET-A-PORTER's Party Edit, below.
SHOP OUR NET-A-PORTER PARTY PICKS
Natalie Hughes is Fashion Editor at Marie Claire UK. She has worked as a fashion journalist and content consultant for 15 years, crafting copy and content for magazines and brands including Harper's Bazaar, Elle, Net-a-Porter, Who What Wear, Matches, Glamour, and more.
