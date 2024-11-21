I usually wait until Black Friday weekend to refresh my wardrobe, but this early party season sale has stopped me in my tracks

Marie Claire UK created this content as part of a paid partnership with Joanie Clothing. The contents of this article are entirely independent and solely reflect the editorial opinion of Marie Claire UK.

As a shopping editor who values sustainable consumption and quality over quantity, I try very hard not to shop needlessly around Black Friday. I typically stick to a very strict list of must-haves that I've been lusting after for a while and I always shop around for the best deals.

Top of this year's hit list is occasion wear pieces that I know will last, and I have found a pretty unbeatable sale that just so happens to be from a sustainable brand too. Joanie Clothing is a B-Corp brand that really believes in buying less but buying better—but with planet-friendly purchases that won't break the bank.

Offering 40% off everything until the 3rd of December, there's no better Black Friday fashion deal to help you get your seasonal ensembles in check. Not only is everything timelessly stylish, but the pieces are made ethically and sustainably too. If you're in need of a party wear wardrobe refresh on a budget but want to stay mindful about your purchases, look no further.

(Image credit: Joanie)

And it's not just production methods that are kind to the planet at Joanie Clothing, but the fabrics used in each garment too. Brand Manager, Lucy, says: “We love a bit of sparkle at JCHQ, but we don’t love how they’re made or when they are found at the bottom of the ocean twenty years later.

"We’ve taken the stance that until a more responsible version is widely available at our price point, we’ll sit out of the sequin game. We’ve worked closely with our suppliers to find or develop more responsible options using recycled fibres and prints that shed far fewer microplastics (remember use a guppy bag when washing to capture even more!), which means we can sparkle without leaving a trail of glitter behind.”

If you want to make the most of Black Friday savings whilst remaining mindful of your consumption, Joanie's sale is one to take notice of. These are the pieces I have my eye on that will serve you well for years to come—not just for one season.

Shop Joanie's Black Friday sale

Golden Slumbers Flared Sleeve Ruffle Neck Wrap Dress £77.40 at Joanie (£129)