I just found the perfect Mother’s Day gifts at H Samuel—and they're all at least 20% off
Get your mum the gift she deserves—for less
When it comes to Mother’s Day, no gift is too special - and what could feel more personal than a beautiful piece of jewellery?
As a jewellery-obsessed shopping editor, H Samuel is one of my go-to places to find the most timeless pieces at brilliant prices. Whether you’re shopping for your mum, grandma, auntie, mother figure or the mum-to-be in your life, H Samuel has got you covered with a range of personalised necklaces, classic earrings, watches and more.
The best part? H Samuel is currently offering an exclusive 20% off full-price items, and yes, that includes their selection of Mother’s Day gifts - because the only thing better than finding the perfect present is getting it at an amazing price. Whether you want to buy her a statement piece she’d never think of treating herself to or a classic watch she can wear and treasure every day, you can make your budget stretch that little bit further to get the extra special gift you know your mum would love.
In case it isn’t already clear, H Samuel’s Mother’s Day selection has really impressed me this year. I’ve scoured through the website with a shopping editor’s eye and rounded up my top gifting picks for you to shop below - and all of the full-priced pieces are included in the 20% discount. Bonus.
The best H Samuel Mother’s Day gifts:
I love the colourful stones which give this personalised necklace an elevated feel. You can choose her initial, or that of her favourite child (which is you, by the way).
If she's a fan of classic gold hoops, this medium-sized pair comes in solid 9ct gold and features a comfortable French back closure.
While the 20%-off promo code doesn't apply to this sterling silver and diamond heart pendant as it's already discounted, the sale price is so impressive that no further discount is needed. The double heart design is the perfect symbol of your love.
You can't go wrong with a classic gold watch. This one by way of Citizen has a chic slim design.
And if she prefers a leather strap watch over bracelet, this timeless brown and gold colourway is sure to please.
These solid gold and freshwater pearl earrings make the perfect addition to her 'special occasion' jewellery box.
And if she's more a fan of silver and sparkles, this sleek tennis bracelet is perfect.
You can't go wrong with a matching necklace and earrings set, especially when it's as timeless as this sterling silver and diamond option.
Last but most certainly not least, you can include two treasured family pictures in this locket, which is also engravable for an added personal touch.
Don’t forget to use our exclusive discount code for 20% off full-price items. Happy shopping!
Valeza Bakolli is Marie Claire’s Junior Shopping Editor. She previously worked at BuzzFeed, where she honed her skills in all things shopping - from gift guide curation to being first on the scene to feature the latest fashion and beauty drops. She’s made it her mission to encourage people to shop mindfully and with purpose. That’s why she dedicates hours of her time every day to finding the best products online so you don’t have to - from small and sustainable businesses wherever possible, of course.
