As a fashion editor I’m super picky when it comes to presents, but this luxury brand nails Christmas gifting every time

Marie Claire UK created this content as part of a paid partnership with Burberry. The content of this article are entirely independent and solely reflect the editorial opinion of Marie Claire UK.

Nothing makes me happier than giving gifts people truly love on Christmas day, and something that’s sure to put a smile on anyone’s face, from your best friend to your great aunt and everyone in between, is a luxe, designer piece. That’s where iconic British brand, Burberry steps in, as this year, they have an array of festive gifting options that will please even the pickiest of present buyers (and receivers, too).

Bringing together quality craftsmanship with chic minimalistic style, their leather accessories are perfect for popping under the tree. Take the TB belt, for example, which combines classic leather work and gold hardware to create a piece that will be cherished for years to come. Plus, it’s reversible, ideal if you’re looking to make more sustainable choices when it comes to gifts this Christmas, as the added versatility offers even more ways to wear it.

(Image credit: Burberry)

Alternatively, for the fashion traditionalist, the Check Continental Wallet featuring Burberry’s iconic archival print alongside tan leather will make a nostalgic yet modern gift. Plus, you can also add stylish monogramming in gold, silver or red using Burberry’s personalisation service for that extra special touch. Alongside wallets, this year, Burberry allows you to personalise a range of pieces, from cashmere scarves to belts and even their fragrance bottles, so you can show someone you really care this festive season.

If you’re looking for the perfect gift for the more fashion forward, Burberry also has some super chic accessories on offer that everyone will be wanting to wear as soon as they open them. Their artistic Rose Clutch is the ideal Christmas day arm candy and comes in 16 unique colourways, including my favourite the ultra glossy Bordeaux red, while their Rocking Horse Bag is sure to elicit love at first sight as soon as the wrapping papers’ been ripped open.

(Image credit: Burberry)

In need of a present for the person who has everything? I think you can never go wrong with jewellery and Burberry’s selection of gold plated and sterling silver jewellery will most definitely set eyes sparkling. While gold hoop earrings are always a classic, I’d think outside the box this season, and treat someone special to the Hook Pave Necklace. Featuring a contrasting adjustable chain and an embellished hook charm, it’ll make the perfect finishing touch to your loved ones festive outfits and beyond.

And, while gifting is definitely at the forefront of all our minds at the moment, Burberry also has some incredible pieces which will ensure you arrive in style to any festive events this year too. From show stopping party wear (in the form of their Feather Stretch Viscose Gown) to oh-so-cosy outwear, ideal for when the temperatures drop, we promise won’t judge you if you want to treat yourself while you’re gift shopping too. Plus, alongside women's and menswear, there are also the perfect party and winter pieces for children and babies as well, so why not get the whole family decked out and dressed up so you can all celebrate the festive season in style?

Ready to fill your basket? Here’s my pick of the best pieces to shop right now no matter who you’re buying a gift for.

Shop my top Burberry holiday and gifting picks :