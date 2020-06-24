Black stylists have come together to form a fashion and beauty collective

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Pictured: Fashion stylist Kollin Carter, ESSENCE Fashion Director Marielle Bobo, ESSENCE Chief Content and Creative Officer Moana Luu and Law Roach

Three major celebrity stylists and makeup artists have come together to create a collective that will support black creatives within the fashion and beauty industry.

These include Raw Loach, who has dressed the likes of Mary J Blige, Zendaya, Kerry Washington and Demi Lovato, hair artist Lacy Redway, who’s worked with Tracee Ellis Ross and Tessa Thompson and designer Jason Rembert, whose Aliétte have been worn by Taraji P. Henson, Regina King and Tiffany Haddish.

The Black Fashion & Beauty Collective already counts the following stylists and makeup artists as members: Wayman & Micah, Apuje Kalu, Kesha McLeod, Rachel Johnson, Jessica Smalls, Nai’vasha, Ashunta Sheriff-Kendricks. Jason Bolden of JSN Studio and Netflix’s Styling Hollywood is also joining the executive board.

The nonprofit organisations was created to support the behind-the-scenes people who don’t often get the credit they deserve, and even less so if they are black.

Jason Bolden told the Business of Fashion it was like a ‘black glam union’ and a ‘safe space’ for creatives to gain insight into the industry from the experts, but also discuss issues such as pay disparities and micro-aggressions within the industry.

‘It’s us being able to own our blackness and also let people know we’ve had enough and this is what it is going to look like going forward,’ he added.

The collective is also helping Chicago-based relief fund My Block, My Hood, My City to support Black-owned businesses that were damaged during Chicago’s protests.