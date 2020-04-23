Alexandra Maria Lara talks Marc Cain, her red carpet rule and why directing has always been part of the plan

If you haven’t heard of Alexandra Maria Lara just yet, you’re definitely about to, with the German-Romanian actress hitting the big screen in The King’s Man later this year. But with credits from The Reader to Rush already under her belt, she is far from new to the scene.

Alexandra sat down with Marie Claire‘s Digital Features Editor Jenny Proudfoot at the Marc Cain Autumn/Winter 2020 show at Berlin Fashion Week to talk all things fashion and film.

From her thoughts on the show to the her style icon, here’s what Alexandra had to say…

What did you think of the Marc Cain show?

I really enjoyed it. I loved it. I loved all the detail that they put into everything. The theme was ‘soirée’ and I think it’s really nice what they’ve done with everything, from the compere to the music. Fashion-wise, I loved the Marc Cain trousers, and I love the Sherlock Holmes style throughout.

How would you describe your personal style?

My personal style is quite simple, classic. I don’t often wear loud colours – I love white. I like it simple, casual. And I guess it’s the style that suits me best and where I can feel the most comfortable.

Do you have a piece of clothing that holds the most sentimental value?

Yes, I have some beautiful, sentimental pieces. When we used to live in Romania, it was Communist time and my mother didn’t fit into any of that. I think she used fashion to try to be more free. She loved to dress up, she loved wearing big sunglasses and bold looks. For me it’s the opposite. I always try to not attract attention but I adore my mother’s style. I’ve inherited some beautiful pieces from her that I hold very dear.

Would you say your mother is your style icon?

Absolutely. It’s a big influence. Although as I’ve mentioned our style is very different. There was a time when I was growing up that I used to beg her not to wear her bright red coat on my way to school because it would attract so much attention. Our styles were just different, but now I look at it in a very different way.

Do you have any fashion rules?

Not really. That’s my experience. In the acting world it’s different because I really like dressing up for roles and I really love morphing into another character. My main rule I suppose is that you have to feel good. If you feel good and comfortable then that’s the best you can do for whatever fashion piece. That’s my only rule.

How do you like to get red carpet ready?

I like to do it myself. I have worked with stylists and I admire them a lot but I often find that it isn’t 100% me. And I need to feel 100% me. I need that feeling when I leave home that I’m comfortable and that I’m feeling myself. That’s the main thing for me.

The King’s Man is out soon. How was it filming?

It was amazing, absolutely amazing. I did some beautiful scenes with Ralph Fiennes which was

evidently an honour. He’s a very lovely man and an incredible actor. I really enjoyed watching him on set and seeing how he gets into character.

Did you have a favourite filming moment?

It was actually quite an emotional moment in my life, which is a whole other story. But everyone on set was aware of what was happening in my personal life at that moment and I was very touched with how much warmth they surrounded me with. The way that everyone on this huge set treated me is something that I will never forget in my life.

Right now there is a need for more female directors. Would you ever consider directing?

Absolutely. There are many actors who eventually try directing and I think the natural reason for

that is that you spend so much time watching them as you work. I have been very lucky throughout my whole career, I’ve worked with some amazing directors. By observing as an actor, you learn and you get a good feeling to what would help an actor or not. I love watching my colleagues. I’ve loved it ever since I was a little girl. But if I’m going to direct, I need to find a story. I don’t want to just direct anything. If I ever try it, I would love it to be a subject that has a personal connection. One day I will try!

What can we expect from you soon?

Well, The King’s Man of course. I can’t wait to see the film, as I have said for personal reasons as well as professional reasons. It was just an unforgettable experience for me. I have also done a gorgeous car movie, Børning 3. It’s like Fast & Furious, but from Norway – something that was completely different for me. I think it’s going to be a really cool film – I loved filming it. I’m about to start work on a global film with a great director too but I can’t say too much!

The King’s Man is set to be released in September 2020.