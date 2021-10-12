Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The change will come at the start of November. Will you be affected?

Whatsapp is undoubtedly the world’s most popular messaging app. With more than 2 billion users globally, and an incomprehensible amount of messages – 100 billion – sent every single day on the encrypted instant messaging platform, it’s leaps and bounds ahead of its nearest competitors.

Most people use Whatsapp as a means of communicating with friends and family, and while the constant stream of alerts (aka group chat hell) can start to drive you slowly mad, you probably wouldn’t know what to do without it. Just remember how stranded we all felt when Whatsapp went down (along with Instagram and Facebook) for six hours last week…

But in bad news for millions of people, Whatsapp will cease to work on 53 different phone models from the start of next month. Over the past year, the messaging app has added several new features, including joinable group calls and disappearing messages. But now, the company wants to phase out support for older phones so they can concentrate on ensuring the app runs securely on newer models.

It’s a mix of iOS and Android phones that will be affected, so have a scroll through this list to see if your smartphone is on its last legs where Whatsapp is concerned:

Galaxy Trend Lite

Galaxy Trend II

Galaxy SII

Galaxy S3 mini

Galaxy Xcover 2

Galaxy Core

Galaxy Ace 2

Lucid 2

Optimus F7

Optimus F5

Optimus L3 II Dual

Optimus F5

Optimus L5

Best L5 II

Optimus L5 Dual

Best L3 II

Optimus L7

Optimus L7 II Dual

Best L7 II

Optimus F6, Enact

Optimus L4 II Dual

Optimus F3

Best L4 II

Best L2 II

Optimus Nitro HD

Optimus 4X HD

Optimus F3Q

ZTE V956

Grand X Quad V987

Grand Memo

Xperia Miro

Xperia Neo L

Xperia Arc S

Alcatel

Ascend G740

Ascend Mate

Ascend D Quad XL

Ascend D1 Quad XL

Ascend P1 S

Ascend D2

Archos 53 Platinum

HTC Desire 500

Caterpillar Cat B15

Wiko Cink Five

Wiko Darknight

Lenovo A820

UMi X2

Run F1

THL W8

iPhone SE

iPhone 6S

iPhone 6S Plus

While there may be logistical reasoning behind phasing out Whatsapp’s functionality on all the above smartphones, it’s a frustrating cycle of tech companies forcing consumer’s hands to always have the latest kit. The iPhone models that will be affected by Whatsapp’s forthcoming update came out in in September 2015, with prices ranging from £539 – £789. Sure, that was six years ago and there have been numerous new models released since, but it’s an expensive thing to have to buy new every few years.

So, who’s in the market for a new phone, then?