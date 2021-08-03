The Queen apparently cracked this hilarious joke when meeting Prince William for the first time

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

And it’s savage

The Queen is known for her sense of humour, famed for her one-liners and dry jokes.

This it seems is no different when meeting newborns, with the Queen reportedly cracking a savage joke when meeting her grandson Prince William for the first time.

The monarch is often the first to meet royal babies, and her choice of words when meeting William was apparently, ‘Thank heavens he hasn’t ears like his father’.

Yes, really.

The Queen plays an important role in the arrival of most royal babies, with the 95-year-old said to be the first person to be informed once one has arrived.

Queen Elizabeth reportedly receives a call informing her that the baby has arrived and what its gender is, before anyone else is informed, with reports that she may have found out about Baby Sussex’s arrival before Meghan’s mum, Doria Ragland.

And the Queen’s power in terms of the royal baby doesn’t stop there, with it reported that Her Majesty also has a say over the name.

‘The Queen has the power to say what their title is,’ Royal commentator Kate Williams explained in an interview with CNN. ‘But in the case of names, it is more of an informal conversation.’

Well, that’s lovely.