Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

And it’s not what we expected

Being a royal, like most jobs out there, has both advantages and drawbacks.

While having a royal title gives access, opportunity and of course the luxury of living in a palace, there is also a lot of duty that comes with the role.

There’s a hefty rulebook for the Windsors to follow, from wearing tights and hats to not wearing black, a ban on tracksuits and no diamonds before 6pm.

Upon joining the fold, both Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle had to undergo princess lessons – brushing up on all royal rules and guidelines – put into practice mainly when the Queen is present.

No garlic, a shellfish ban when travelling and a discouragement from taking selfies.

Videos you may like:

Video you may like:

This week we discovered another rule that the two royal women have to follow, and it’s to do with their bedtime.

Yes, really.

According to Sir William Heseltine, a former private secretary to the Queen, Kate and Meghan will now have to follow the family rule when it comes to bedtimes at the Queen’s residences – not going to bed before the Monarch herself.

That’s right. Apparently members of the royal family are discouraged from going to bed before the Queen has absented herself – a rule that he explained was “agony” for Princess Diana.

“For Diana the long royal evenings were agony,” he reportedly explained. “There’d be an hour or so in the sitting room of everyone sitting around making conversation, and nobody felt it right to go to bed before the Queen did. And Diana was driven to such extremes that she’d excuse herself and go to bed, which was thought to be rather bad form, going to bed before the Queen.”

Yet another reason we couldn’t cut it as royals.