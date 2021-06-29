This is the reason behind the scar on Kate Middleton’s face

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Kate Middleton is one of the most talked-about women in the world, with the clothes she wears selling out in minutes, and the fashion brand websites that sell them crashing due to the Kate Middleton effect.

From her favourite fashion brands and beauty preferences to her sweet couple moments with Prince William and busy life being a hands-on mother of three, the Duchess of Cambridge never fails to make viral news.

This week, the internet was consumed by an old story however – Kate’s facial scar and where she got it.

For those who hadn’t spotted it, the 39-year-old has a 3 inch long thin scar on her left temple, just above her hairline.

But where did the Duchess get her scar? Well, the palace cleared that up, forced to address rumours around the scar back in 2011 after critics suggested it could be evidence of wig extensions.

Instead, the Duchess has actually had her scar since her childhood.

‘The scar is related to a childhood operation’, a palace spokesperson told E! News back in 2011.

It is not known what the procedure was actually for, but it does not seem to be related to anything that the royal is still dealing with.

