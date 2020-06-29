Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Here's everything you need to know...

Today would have been the first day of Wimbledon 2020, with the annual tennis tournament cancelled this year due to the coronavirus.

While the courts stand empty and the viewers are forced to drink Pimm’s from their homes instead of on Murray Mount, fans have been marking the occasion by sharing Wimbledon anecdotes. And among them are of course some royal appearances.

The royal family are known to be Wimbledon fans, with the Duchess of Cambridge, patron of All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, often watching from the Royal Box.

But it wasn’t her presence that made the most news in the resurfaced anecdotes. Instead, it was her choice of matches to watch.

While Kate was expected to watch from the Royal Box during her appearance at the tournament last year, which she did for a lot of the day, the Duchess dashed out with pals Katie Boulter and Anne Keothavong to catch a match on court 14, surprising fans.

Kate’s surprise visit to the small court was to support Harriet Dart, 22-year-old Brit player who was competing against USA’s Christina McHale.

The three women were al smiles as they cheered on Harriet, who won the match, beating Christina 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, to get through to the second round of Wimbledon.

Harriet was reportedly only told that she was in the presence of royalty at the coin toss, when the chair umpire gave her a heads up.

And her thoughts on the matter? ‘I mean, it’s pretty surreal. Any of you had the Duchess watch you guys play?’

This is lovely. We’re sure having the Duchess of Cambridge’s support was a big help!