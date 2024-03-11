Here's the full list of Oscar winners from tonight's ceremony
Tonight, the biggest stars in Hollywood attended the 96th Academy Awards to celebrate the very best in film. The Oscars 2024 was undoubtedly a night to remember, with Vanessa Hudgens announcing her pregnancy on the red carpet, America Ferrera stunning in a gorgeous pink gown and Ryan Gosling reminding us just how much of a tune I'm Just Ken is.
But who won big at the Oscars tonight? Take a look at all the winners from the Oscars 2024, and which films made their mark at the 96th Academy Awards.
Best Picture
WINNER - Oppenheimer
Nominees:
American Fiction
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Past Lives
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Best Actor in a Leading Role
WINNER - Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer
Nominees:
Bradley Cooper – Maestro
Colman Domingo – Rustin
Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers
Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction
Best Actress in a Leading Role
WINNER: Emma Stone – Poor Things
Nominees:
Annette Bening – Nyad
Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Hüller – Anatomy of a Fall
Carey Mulligan – Maestro
Best Actor In A Supporting Role
WINNER: Robert Downey Jr, Oppenheimer
Nominees:
Sterling K. Brown - American Fiction
Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon
Ryan Gosling - Barbie
Mark Ruffalo - Poor Things
Best Actress In A Supporting Role
WINNER: Da’Vine Joy Randolph - The Holdovers
Nominees:
Emily Blunt - Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks - The Color Purple
America Ferrera - Barbie
Jodie Foster - Nyad
Best Director
WINNER: Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer
Nominees:
Justine Triet – Anatomy of a Fall
Martin Scorsese – Killers of the Flower Moon
Yorgos Lanthimos – Poor Things
Jonathan Glazer – The Zone of Interest
Best Cinematography
WINNER: Oppenheimer
Nominees:
El Conde
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Poor Things
Best Production Design
WINNER: Poor Things
Nominees:
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Best Adapted Screenplay
WINNER: American Fiction
Nominees:
Barbie
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Best Animated Feature
WINNER: The Boy and the Heron
Nominees:
Elemental
Nimona
Robot Dreams
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Best Animated Short Film
WINNER: War Is Over! - Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko - Dave Mullins and Brad Booker
Nominees:
Letter to a Pig - Tal Kantor and Amit R. Gicelter
Ninety-Five Senses - Jerusha Hess and Jared Hess
Our Uniform - Yegane Moghaddam
Pachyderme - Stéphanie Clément and Marc Rius
Best Costume Design
WINNER: Poor Things
Nominees:
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Best Documentary Feature Film
WINNER: 20 Days in Mariupol
Nominees:
Bobi Wine: The People’s President
The Eternal Memory
Four Daughters
To Kill a Tiger
Best Documentary Short Film
WINNER: The Last Repair Shop
Nominees:
The ABCs of Book Banning
The Barber of Little Rock
Island in Between
Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó
Best Film Editing
WINNER: Oppenheimer
Nominees:
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Poor Things
Best International Feature
WINNER: The Zone of Interest
Nominees:
Io Capitano
Perfect Days
Society of the Snow
The Teachers’ Lounge
Best Makeup
WINNER: Poor Things - Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier and Josh Weston
Nominees:
Golda - Karen Hartley Thomas, Suzi Battersby and Ashra Kelly-Blue
Maestro - Kazu Hiro, Kay Georgiou and Lori McCoy-Bell
Oppenheimer - Luisa Abel
Society of the Snow - Ana López-Puigcerver, David Martí and Montse Ribé
Best Original Score
WINNER: Oppenheimer
Nominees:
American Fiction
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Killers of the Flower Moon
Poor Things
Best Original Screenplay
WINNER: Anatomy of a Fall
Nominees:
The Holdovers
Maestro
May December
Past Lives
Best Original Song
WINNER: What Was I Made For, Billie Eilish and Finneas
Nominees:
The Fire Inside from Flamin’ Hot
I’m Just Ken from Barbie
It Never Went Away from American Symphony
Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People) from Killers of the Flower Moon
Best Sound
WINNER: The Zone of Interest
Nominees:
The Creator
Maestro
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
Live Action Short Film
WINNER: The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar
Nominees:
The After
Invincible
Night of Fortune
Red, White and Blue
Best Visual Effects
WINNER: Godzilla Minus One
Nominees:
The Creator
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Napoleon
Jadie Troy-Pryde is News Editor, covering celebrity and entertainment, royal, lifestyle and viral news. Before joining the team in 2018 as the Lifestyle and Social Media Editor, she worked at a number of women’s fashion and lifestyle titles including Grazia, Women’s Health and Stylist, and now heads the Marie Claire UK news desk.
