Here's the full list of Oscar winners from tonight's ceremony

Tonight, the biggest stars in Hollywood attended the 96th Academy Awards to celebrate the very best in film. The Oscars 2024 was undoubtedly a night to remember, with Vanessa Hudgens announcing her pregnancy on the red carpet, America Ferrera stunning in a gorgeous pink gown and Ryan Gosling reminding us just how much of a tune I'm Just Ken is.

But who won big at the Oscars tonight? Take a look at all the winners from the Oscars 2024, and which films made their mark at the 96th Academy Awards.

Best Picture

WINNER - Oppenheimer

Nominees:

American Fiction

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Past Lives

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Best Actor in a Leading Role

WINNER - Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer

Nominees:

Bradley Cooper – Maestro

Colman Domingo – Rustin

Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers

Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction

Best Actress in a Leading Role

WINNER: Emma Stone – Poor Things

Nominees:

Annette Bening – Nyad

Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Hüller – Anatomy of a Fall

Carey Mulligan – Maestro

Best Actor In A Supporting Role

WINNER: Robert Downey Jr, Oppenheimer

Nominees:

Sterling K. Brown - American Fiction

Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon

Ryan Gosling - Barbie

Mark Ruffalo - Poor Things

Best Actress In A Supporting Role

WINNER: Da’Vine Joy Randolph - The Holdovers

Nominees:

Emily Blunt - Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks - The Color Purple

America Ferrera - Barbie

Jodie Foster - Nyad

Best Director

WINNER: Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer

Nominees:

Justine Triet – Anatomy of a Fall

Martin Scorsese – Killers of the Flower Moon

Yorgos Lanthimos – Poor Things

Jonathan Glazer – The Zone of Interest

Best Cinematography

WINNER: Oppenheimer

Nominees:

El Conde

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Poor Things

Best Production Design

WINNER: Poor Things

Nominees:

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Best Adapted Screenplay

WINNER: American Fiction

Nominees:

Barbie

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Best Animated Feature

WINNER: The Boy and the Heron

Nominees:

Elemental

Nimona

Robot Dreams

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Best Animated Short Film

WINNER: War Is Over! - Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko - Dave Mullins and Brad Booker

Nominees:

Letter to a Pig - Tal Kantor and Amit R. Gicelter

Ninety-Five Senses - Jerusha Hess and Jared Hess

Our Uniform - Yegane Moghaddam

Pachyderme - Stéphanie Clément and Marc Rius

Best Costume Design

WINNER: Poor Things

Nominees:

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Best Documentary Feature Film

WINNER: 20 Days in Mariupol

Nominees:

Bobi Wine: The People’s President

The Eternal Memory

Four Daughters

To Kill a Tiger

Best Documentary Short Film

WINNER: The Last Repair Shop

Nominees:

The ABCs of Book Banning

The Barber of Little Rock

Island in Between

Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó

Best Film Editing

WINNER: Oppenheimer

Nominees:

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Poor Things

Best International Feature

WINNER: The Zone of Interest

Nominees:

Io Capitano

Perfect Days

Society of the Snow

The Teachers’ Lounge

Best Makeup

WINNER: Poor Things - Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier and Josh Weston

Nominees:

Golda - Karen Hartley Thomas, Suzi Battersby and Ashra Kelly-Blue

Maestro - Kazu Hiro, Kay Georgiou and Lori McCoy-Bell

Oppenheimer - Luisa Abel

Society of the Snow - Ana López-Puigcerver, David Martí and Montse Ribé

Best Original Score

WINNER: Oppenheimer

Nominees:

American Fiction

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Killers of the Flower Moon

Poor Things

Best Original Screenplay

WINNER: Anatomy of a Fall

Nominees:

The Holdovers

Maestro

May December

Past Lives

Best Original Song

WINNER: What Was I Made For, Billie Eilish and Finneas

Nominees:

The Fire Inside from Flamin’ Hot

I’m Just Ken from Barbie

It Never Went Away from American Symphony

Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People) from Killers of the Flower Moon

Best Sound

WINNER: The Zone of Interest

Nominees:

The Creator

Maestro

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

Live Action Short Film

WINNER: The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Nominees:

The After

Invincible

Night of Fortune

Red, White and Blue

Best Visual Effects

WINNER: Godzilla Minus One

Nominees:

The Creator

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Napoleon