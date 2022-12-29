Andrew Tate responds to Greta Thumburg's viral put-down with a typically childish retort

It was the tweet to end all tweets when young climate change activist Greta Thunberg spectacularly owned Andrew Tate after he jibed her on Twitter.

Twitter users have called her response 'the greatest tweet of all time' and - after a whole ten hours - Andrew Tate has issued a (typically childish) response.

In her original reply to Tate's boastful account of wanting to show Thunberg his 'complete list of my car collection and their respective enormous emissions'. Thunberg responded with, 'yes, please do enlighten me. email me at smalldickenergy@getalife.com.'

yes, please do enlighten me. email me at smalldickenergy@getalife.com https://t.co/V8geeVvEvgDecember 28, 2022

To which Tate replied, 'Thank you for confirming via your email address that you have a small penis The world was curious. And I do agree you should get a life.'

Thank you for confirming via your email address that you have a small penis @GretaThunberg The world was curious. And I do agree you should get a life ❤️ https://t.co/mHmiKHjDGH pic.twitter.com/SMisajQRcfDecember 28, 2022

The tweet was accompanied by an ostentatious video, where Tate can be seen in a garish dressing gown and smoking a cigar, telling the camera that Greta, “replied by telling me her own email address. Greta’s email address is ihavesmalldickenergy@getalife.com.

"Why would that be your own email address? Strange. I also don’t want to assume her gender, it’s 50-50. But it is what it is.”

He then goes on to ask an aide, “Please bring me pizza, and make sure the boxes are recycled," before ranting, "She has been sat down to try and convince you to beg your government to tax you into poverty to stop the sun from being hot. And then because I called her out on it the global matrix got this bot farm to like and retweet to try and pretend that her telling me..." And it goes on.

It's safe to say that Twitter users were less than impressed with Tate's clumsy retort, with one writing, 'This is the height of immaturity. Picking on a child… not a good look.'

While another said, 'You paid to edit this tweet and it’s still one of the most embarrassing things I’ve ever seen on this website.'

And a third wrote, 'You had 10 hours to think about it and “I know you are but what am I?” was the best you could come up with? Take the L, dude.'

And a fourth said, 'Responding to a sharp one-liner ten hours later with a two-minute rant of seemingly disconnected thoughts isn't the W you want it to be, Mr Tate.'

We're yet to see if Thunburg will even respond to Tate's mindless rant - but it's certainly clear that the Twitterverse is firmly in her corner.