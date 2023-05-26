We caught up with Wallis Day—aka the Brow queen—to talk all things beauty including the £23 brow product she never leaves the house without
We can totally see why
Have you ever wondered what beauty products a celebrity carries with them in their make-up bag? Or what products they use in their skincare routine? Maybe we're just nosy, but we love finding out what items they can't leave the house without.
So, when we were lucky enough to speak with actress, Wallis Day, ahead of her new movie, Sheroes, you know we had to ask exactly what was in her bag.
Keep on scrolling to find out which products the star swears by, and the new hair—a killer fringe—that she just debuted at Cannes Film Festival...
The Beauty Essentials
What make-up items do you always carry in your bag?
"I always use Augustinus Bader skincare (as you'll see below) as their facials are just a dream, and are perfect when travelling a lot. However, the below products are the five things that I always have in my bag."
This lightweight cream is designed to hydrate the skin and it's infused with vitamins A, B, C and E. The brand recommends using it in the morning as part of your daily routine.
Anastasia Beverly Hills has created some of our favourite brow products of all time, and this is no exception. It will give you a laminated brow look in seconds.
This mascara delivers on both length and volume, leaving you with a statement lash look.
Omorovicza's lip balm features hyaluronic filling spheres, so your lips will stay hydrated and smooth throughout the day.
This product is a staple in so many beauty editor's make-up bags. It leaves your skin with the most gorgeous glow, and can be used on its own or with your favourite foundation.
The Fragrance
What is your go-to fragrance?
"I love Paradox by Prada. I just feel like it captures my vibe perfectly," says Day. If you are yet to try this fragrance, now is the perfect time, as the fresh, floral scent is ideal for summer. Check out more of our favourite summer perfumes here.
Notes of citrussy, crisp neroli combined with warming amber and musk make for a delicious scent that lingers on the skin.
The Beauty Look
Could you talk us through your make-up and hair for Cannes Film Festival?
"My make-up artist, stylist and I always collaborate on the final look, we share images and mood boards after the fitting. The dress I wore felt very 90s goth chic and we wanted to follow that through to the make-up.
"Joe Pickering-Taylor, my make-up artist, referenced 90s supermodels with a goth edge, and created a winged out smokey eye and a nude lip."
For hair, Day debuted a new fringe, and we got the full lowdown from her hairdresser, Alisha Dobson. "The fringe had been on the cards for some time, but filming commitments have dictated hair for a while. If not restricted by work, Wallis would change length and colour daily!
"We wanted a 90s supermodel vibe, a bowl cut feel but without the bulk. So, we went for a strong point cut base but a textured internal shape, that gives versatility.
"After bleaching with the Bleach London Bond Builder, we went for a pearl ash custom-mixed Keune toner.
"The key to the style is to use a round brush for some bend and volume, and texture sprays or powders to create a flexible, touchable and messy look."
If you feel like trying out a similar style, don't forget to check out our guide on how to cut a fringe, according to the experts.
And as for the clothes, Madeleine Bowden, superstar stylist chose a gothic-inspired Galia Lahav gown and accessorised with Smiling Rocks and Laura Bond jewellery.
The Skincare Routine
What products do you use in your skincare routine?
"I take off my make-up with the Bioderma Micellar Water, and then I cleanse and tone my skin with my favourite Ole Henriksen products. Afterwards, I apply a serum by Dr Barbara Sturm and moisturise with Biologique Recherche."
This micellar water is a great choice for sensitive skin, as it gently removes dirt and make-up.
The Style Moments
What are your favourite style moments?
" really loved my vanity fair look this year - the miscreants playsuit and the pearls on my hair - it felt like a homage to old school Hollywood, it was really fun!"
"Also, New York fashion week was great, we played with multiple looks a day and it was a dream to attend some of the designers' shows that I really admire"
Grace Lindsay is the Ecommerce Writer at Marie Claire UK. With over three years of experience in the fashion and beauty industry, she covers everything from the best makeup and skincare deals to how to shop the stand out trends of the season. When she's not typing away at her laptop, Grace can be found shopping her favourite vintage markets IRL, or catching up on her never-ending list of books to read.
