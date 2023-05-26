Have you ever wondered what beauty products a celebrity carries with them in their make-up bag? Or what products they use in their skincare routine? Maybe we're just nosy, but we love finding out what items they can't leave the house without.

So, when we were lucky enough to speak with actress, Wallis Day, ahead of her new movie, Sheroes, you know we had to ask exactly what was in her bag.

Keep on scrolling to find out which products the star swears by, and the new hair—a killer fringe—that she just debuted at Cannes Film Festival...

The Beauty Essentials

What make-up items do you always carry in your bag?

"I always use Augustinus Bader skincare (as you'll see below) as their facials are just a dream, and are perfect when travelling a lot. However, the below products are the five things that I always have in my bag."

Augustinus Bader The Cream £130 at Harrods £148 at Amazon £155 at John Lewis This lightweight cream is designed to hydrate the skin and it's infused with vitamins A, B, C and E. The brand recommends using it in the morning as part of your daily routine.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Freeze £23 at Lookfantastic Anastasia Beverly Hills has created some of our favourite brow products of all time, and this is no exception. It will give you a laminated brow look in seconds.

Hourglass Caution Extreme Lash Mascara £30 at Cult Beauty This mascara delivers on both length and volume, leaving you with a statement lash look.

Omorovicza Perfecting Lip Balm £36 at Lookfantastic Omorovicza's lip balm features hyaluronic filling spheres, so your lips will stay hydrated and smooth throughout the day.

Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter £31.20 at ASOS (UK) £34.99 at Amazon £39 at John Lewis This product is a staple in so many beauty editor's make-up bags. It leaves your skin with the most gorgeous glow, and can be used on its own or with your favourite foundation.

(Image credit: Chris Watson)

The Fragrance

What is your go-to fragrance?

"I love Paradox by Prada. I just feel like it captures my vibe perfectly," says Day. If you are yet to try this fragrance, now is the perfect time, as the fresh, floral scent is ideal for summer. Check out more of our favourite summer perfumes here.

The Beauty Look

Could you talk us through your make-up and hair for Cannes Film Festival?

"My make-up artist, stylist and I always collaborate on the final look, we share images and mood boards after the fitting. The dress I wore felt very 90s goth chic and we wanted to follow that through to the make-up.

"Joe Pickering-Taylor, my make-up artist, referenced 90s supermodels with a goth edge, and created a winged out smokey eye and a nude lip."

Wallis Day getting ready for Cannes Film Festival (Image credit: @chrisgeorgewatson)

For hair, Day debuted a new fringe, and we got the full lowdown from her hairdresser, Alisha Dobson. "The fringe had been on the cards for some time, but filming commitments have dictated hair for a while. If not restricted by work, Wallis would change length and colour daily!

"We wanted a 90s supermodel vibe, a bowl cut feel but without the bulk. So, we went for a strong point cut base but a textured internal shape, that gives versatility.

"After bleaching with the Bleach London Bond Builder, we went for a pearl ash custom-mixed Keune toner.

"The key to the style is to use a round brush for some bend and volume, and texture sprays or powders to create a flexible, touchable and messy look."

If you feel like trying out a similar style, don't forget to check out our guide on how to cut a fringe, according to the experts.

And as for the clothes, Madeleine Bowden, superstar stylist chose a gothic-inspired Galia Lahav gown and accessorised with Smiling Rocks and Laura Bond jewellery.

(Image credit: Chris Watson)

The Skincare Routine

What products do you use in your skincare routine?

"I take off my make-up with the Bioderma Micellar Water, and then I cleanse and tone my skin with my favourite Ole Henriksen products. Afterwards, I apply a serum by Dr Barbara Sturm and moisturise with Biologique Recherche."

The Style Moments

What are your favourite style moments?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

" really loved my vanity fair look this year - the miscreants playsuit and the pearls on my hair - it felt like a homage to old school Hollywood, it was really fun!"

"Also, New York fashion week was great, we played with multiple looks a day and it was a dream to attend some of the designers' shows that I really admire"