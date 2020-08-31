The Neal’s Yard Remedies Wild Rose Body Collection has landed

Get ready for a serious full body glow…





Lucky for us, one of the OG organic brands, Neal’s Yard Remedies, has just launched a full body collection.

‘Our Wild Rose Beauty Balm is the original one pot wonder,’ says Lou Green, Head of Ethics and Sustainability at Neal’s Yard Remedies. ‘Since 2004 it’s quietly become a cult classic due to its radiance-boosting properties. Now one sells every six minutes. It’s a no-nonsense beauty hero, and now the recipe has been extended into the Wild Rose Body collection.’

The collection offers up four products designed to meet all your exfoliating and moisturising needs. All use the signature wild rosehip seed oil, produced by cold-pressing the seeds to create a golden liquid packed with vitamin E and vitamin A to even out skin tone and texture. Not forgetting essential omegas 3, 6 and 9 – fatty acids known to help improve skin’s regeneration.

‘All of the brand’s wild rosehips are sustainably sourced from the hillsides of Svrljig in south eastern Serbia,’ Green goes on to explain. ‘Around 100 local villagers help to wild-harvest and handpick the rosehips during peak season, always leaving at least 10% of the fruit on the bush to help with sustainable regrowth.’

This work provides invaluable income to the communities so you know you’re doing good as well as looking good with the products.

Neal’s Yard Wild Rose Body Collection: The Products