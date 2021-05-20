How to get free Dermalogica samples

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Skincare just got smarter with their new serum...

If like us, you love beauty products and pride yourself on being skincare savvy. If you’re always keen to try the latest and most innovative skincare from brands like Dermalogica then you’ll love Marie Claire Beauty Drawer.

We’ve teamed up with Dermalogica to celebrate the launch of their brand new innovative Smart Response Serum, which doesn’t actually launch until the 3rd of June! Giving the first 5,000 Marie Claire readers to sign up to Beauty Drawer the chance of sampling a FREE 12g sample of the serum.

Formulated with Smart Response technology their new serum stops skin damage before it starts – using four smart actives which, when triggered, hydrate, brighten and soothe. Whilst also addressing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles in response to skin’s changing needs.

Enriched with plant-based Mannose-6-phosphate which provides a (visible) firming effect whilst soothing skin and Beta Glucan that responds directly to dehydration signals. Dermalogica’s brand new Smart Response Serum’s innovative serum sees what we can’t – and micromanages your skin’s changing needs, so you don’t have to.

So, if your skincare concerns include, dehydration, sensitivity, ageing or dullness. Give this innovative serum a go before it’s even available in store. Simply sign up to sample our FREE beauty sampling service, Beauty Drawer and start testing out luxury skincare products for free.

Utilising our Marie Claire Beauty team’s expertise and industry know-how we’ve founded the ultimate beauty club that’s free to join. Beauty Drawer is designed especially for those keen to be the first to trial and review brand new products and sample cult buys.

Created to provide a bespoke free beauty service upon joining Beauty Drawer, members create a personal profile with their hair and skincare types. Think, wavy, straight, afro; and combination, oily, dry with concern options. Like, split ends and breakouts. So that their free monthly beauty samples are tailored to their personal preferences. With the option to provide feedback on the product you’ve tried that month to ensure you receive more free beauty samples from the brands best suited to you and your skin.

To unlock even more treats when you’re shopping at Dermalogica. Simply enter our exclusive discount code ‘MARIECLAIRE’ when you spend £40 (or more!) online and you’ll get to try even more best-sellers (for free!). Directly from Dermalogica.