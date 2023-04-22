Face wipes are set to be banned in the UK—these are the options you should be using instead

When it comes to creating a sustainable beauty routine, there are lots of simple ways to be kinder to the planet. From recycling your empty make-up and skincare (opens in new tab) to purchasing refillable beauty products (opens in new tab), the little things add up to make a big difference.

One of the most sensible swaps you can make is replacing single-use face wipes with one of the best cleansers (opens in new tab) and a reusable face cloth. If you're yet to do this, then now is the perfect time, as the government have just proposed a ban on all plastic-based wipes in England which could be carried out within the next year.

According to a study by Water UK (opens in new tab), these wipes make up around 93% of the material causing sewer blockages, simply because they're not designed to be flushed down drains. Not only do these blockages cost us time and money, but they also have a huge impact on the environment.

Luckily, more and more brands are creating biodegradable wipes to help solve the problem. In fact, brands such as Conserving Beauty (opens in new tab) have acquired a UK Fine to Flush (opens in new tab) certification, which means that the products can break down in the sewer system to minimise blockages.

Speaking to Conserving Beauty Founder and CEO, Natassia Nicolao (opens in new tab), she said: "The UK’s recent ban on plastic wet wipes is an encouraging step forward for the climate crisis, the beauty industry, and the beauty consumer. It’s a positive progression that the UK government is recognising that corporations need to be held accountable for their waste footprint, and to be innovative in the way they meet the demands of their consumers."

Although beauty brands have started to create biodegradable wipes, it's important to note that they're still single-use products which aren't the most sustainable choice when it comes to your skincare routine (opens in new tab). That said, there are other make-up remover alternatives out there that are just as quick and easy to use and don't require single use wipes (and in our opinion, they do a much better job at cleansing your face).

The best face wipe alternatives:

(opens in new tab) Conserving Beauty Sea You Cleansing Balm £28 at Cult Beauty (opens in new tab) Australian brand Conserving Beauty have created a cleansing balm to remove every trace of make-up. It turns into a milky emulsion when applied to the skin, leaving your face feeling super soft, plus is made sans animal products, sulphates, parabens, and silicones. Not to mention the brand is FSC certified, which means they're creating their products in a way that "preserves biological diversity and benefits the lives of local people and workers," according to the FSC site.

(opens in new tab) Super Facialist Vitamin C+ Brighten Skin Renew Cleansing Oil £11 at Lookfantastic (opens in new tab) Cleansing oils are another great way to melt away your make-up, and we love this one by Super Facialist. Not only is it affordable, but the addition of Vitamin C leaves you with a glowing complexion. All of their packaging is 100% recyclable and made from a minimum of 30% recycled plastic, to boot.

(opens in new tab) Face Halo The Modern Makeup Remover Original - 3 Pack £18 at Lookfantastic (opens in new tab) Ok, if you are yet to try a Face Halo, then we recommend purchasing straight away. They remove make-up with just water (yes, really), so can even be used on sensitive skin. Plus, they're reusable and last for up to 200 wash cycles. A great eco-alternative.