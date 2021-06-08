Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

"Today, we commit to collecting and recycling as much plastic waste as we produce."

Knowing where to start with sustainable beauty buys can feel like a minefield. Which brands are leaping bunny certified, and which aren’t? And which are striving towards being plastic-free or carbon neutral, and which are greenwashing?

All good questions, but not ones you necessarily need to ask about Caudalie. They’ve long been making moves to up their sustainability credentials and today, they’ve launched a new initiative called 100% Plastic Collect.

Aiming to tackle the world’s plastic footprint, the initiative, established by Tristan Lecomte, founder of Pur Project, and Caudalie founders Mathilde and Bertrand Thomas, is, in the brand’s own words, an ‘ambitious circular economy project’ with a simple aim: to collect, recycle and reuse the plastic waste covering the planet.

Speaking to Marie Claire UK, Mathilde Thomas, co-founder of Caudalie, explains: “Our mission at Caudalie is simple: to create the most effective products with clean and natural formulas, and to be the most sustainable beauty brand.”

But to truly be the most sustainable beauty brand out there, the co-founder shares that she knew they had to start by looking truthfully at not just the brand’s carbon footprint, but their plastic footprint, too.

What is Caudalie’s 100% Plastic Collect initiative?

That’s where the 100% Plastic Collect initiative comes in. Starting in Thailand – as, statistically, Thailand is the country that’s sixth worst off when it comes to global marine pollution – the initiative aims to allow local communities to collect plastic waste and earn an income from it.

100% Plastic Collect, as a platform, will provide the platform evaluate, reduce, collect and recycle their plastic footprint.

It’ll tackle plastic pollution on earth and in the oceans, and allow local recyclers to be financially supported for collecting and recycling the plastic waste, too. Win, win.

This isn’t the first time Caudalie has inspired action against climate change. “We already compensate four times our carbon footprint via our partnership with 1% for the Planet,” explains Thomas.

And, since 2012, they’ve partnered with 1% for the planet, contributing 1% of their worldwide revenue to organisations working to protect the environment and, as of 2021, they’ve planted over 8 million trees to offset their carbon footprint.

“My aim is for all Caudalie packaging to be made from recycled materials that are also recyclable or refillable by 2022, and we also aim to obtain a plastic neutral certification next year,” she explains. “These small changes have big impacts – but our ultimate goal is to stop using plastic completely.”

Watch this space.