Pat McGrath is launching a Star Wars Make-up Collection

Make-up artist Pat McGrath unleashes the Beauty Force

What happens when one of the world’s biggest make-up legends takes on one of the most iconic films of all time? You get an entire collection of make-up based around the new Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker film created by none other than Pat McGrath.

GALACTIC SWATCHES ⚡⚡⚡ Become encapsulated in the Limited Edition Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Collection, inspired by the iconic Star Wars universe. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, only in cinemas Thursday, 19 December #TheRiseofSkywalker ⚡⚡⚡ Soar into the daring, cosmically courageous shades and the astral, out-of-this-world applications of Mother's latest creations. ⚡️⚡️⚡️ Sign up for updates on LINK IN BIO. MTHRSHP: Galactic Gold Eyeshadow Palette *AVAILABLE 12.12.19 on IG Checkout (24hr exclusive US Only)* 'CELESTIAL MOON' – Platinum with golden chartreuse flash 'CORRUPTION' – Fiery bronze duo chrome 'BRONZE' – Brilliant metallic bronze 'ELECTRON' – Rose bronze with a glittering blue flash 'VIOLET VOID' –  Deepened violet with pink flash 'GOLD STANDARD' – Luminous 24kt gold MTHRSHP: Dark Galaxy Eyeshadow Palette *AVAILABLE 12.13.19 at PATMcGRATH.COM* 'COSMIK' – Diamond sparkle pink 'VENOMOUS VOID' – Midtone magenta matte 'SATURNALIA' – Chromatic crimson with pink flash 'SMOKED AMETHYST' – Blackened aubergine with pink sparkle 'ODYSSEY' – Lilac taupe with pink sparkle 'BRONZE NEBULA' – Metallic golden bronze MothershipIV: Decadence Eyeshadow Palette *AVAILABLE 12.26.19 at PATMcGRATH.COM* 'GOLD STANDARD'- luminous 24kt gold 'INFERNO'- radiant, metallic copper 'BLUE BLOOD'- deep vermillion 'SINFUL'- platinum gold 'UNDERWORLD'- metallic matte cerulean 'STERLING'- luminous, polished silver 'LAPIS LUXURY'- multidimensional turquoise 'DIVINE MINK'- grey-brown sheen 'HEDONISTIC'- fiery, metallic crimson 'ENIGMA'- multidimensional glittering greige

To celebrate the release of the final episode in the epic Skywalker saga this month, McGrath, an avid Star Wars fan, has just announced that she is launching six collectible make-up pieces inspired by the iconic characters (available from December 13th).

Talking about her collaboration, McGrath says: ‘Anyone who follows me on Social Media knows I am obsessed with Star Wars. From the rebellious beauty of Princess Leia to the gilded glamour of C-3PO. The palettes are inspired by the Star Wars characters, multiverse and landscapes and they are bound to render you starstruck!’

The collection includes existing lip balms and three palettes, including the highly awaited return of the sold-out Mothership IV: Decadence Eye Palette.

DIVINELY DECADENT⚡⚡⚡Are you prepared to feel the force?  #MothershipIV: Decadence Eye Palette returns from a galaxy far, far away. Explore the goldenly gilded eye palette filled with exquisite golds and chromecast metallics,  inspired by Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker ⚡⚡⚡ Available at PATMcGRATH.COM on 12.26.19. #PMGHowTo: 一 Smudge PermaGel Ultra Glide Eye Pencil in ‘XTREME BLACK’ along the lash line & blend through the outer corner with a small blending brush  一 Swipe ‘STERLING’ pigment & ‘UNDERWORLD’ pigment on top of the pencil  一 Swipe ‘GOLD STANDARD’ pigment onto the lid with a finger 一 Line the lash line with Perma Precision Liquid Eyeliner & extend into a wing  一 Highlight the inner corner with ‘COSMIK’ eye shadow from MTHRSHP Star Wars: Dark Galaxy  一 Apply FetishEYES Mascara & false lashes  一 Apply ‘ODYSSEY’ eye shadow from MTHRSHP Star Wars: Dark Galaxy along the lower lash line with a small detail brush 一 Place a small piece of tape along the outer corner & extend ‘ODYSSEY’ eye shadow outwards

‘Fans have been asking me daily for its return. I’m thrilled that it’s back in cult collectable gold packaging,’ says McGrath.

On the subject of packaging, any Stormtrooper worth their salt will find their pulse racing at the iconic red, gold and white colours and a nod to characters such as R2-D2.

May the Force be with you if you want to get your hands on this limited edition Pat McGrath Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker collab…

Pat McGrath Labs MTHRSHP: Galactic Gold Palette, £50

Pat McGrath MTHRSHP: Galactic Gold Palette, £50

This palette, featuring C-3PO on the front, will shimmer its way to the top of your wishlist thanks to a collection of gold and violet hues in a seriously blendable formula to up your smokey eye game.

Pat McGrath Labs MTHRSHP: Dark Galaxy Palette, £50

Pat McGrath MTHRSHP: Dark Galaxy Palette, £50

Sith Tropper packaging and a mixture of crimsons, bronzes and smoked amethyst take you stylishly to the dark side.

Pat McGrath Labs MOTHERSHIP IV Decadence, £115 (Available 26th December)Pat McGrath MOTHERSHIP IV Decadence, £115 (Available 26th December)

She’s back and even better than before. Returning from a galaxy far, far away is the cult Mothership IV Decadence Palette. The collectible case is new but the ten decadent shades inside – blues, golds, coppers and chromecast metallics – give eyes the same vivid colour intensity that almost broke the internet the first time around.

Pat McGrath Labs Lip Fetish Lip Balm: Gold Astral, £35

Pat McGrath Lip Fetish Lip Balm in Gold Astral, £35

Drench lips in luminous gold and soothing emollients, antioxidants and vitamins.

Lip Fetish Lip Balm: ‘Clear’, £35

Pat McGrath Lip Fetish Lip Balm: 'Clear', £35

An ode to R2-D2, this balm repairs and replenishes while leaving behind an opaline finish.

Pat McGrath Labs Lip Fetish Lip Balm: ‘Nude Astral’, £35

Pat McGrath LIP FETISH LIP BALM: ‘NUDE ASTRAL’, £35

 

The polar opposite to most nude lipsticks that can be very opaque, this is one is sheer and dewy.

Pat McGrath Labs Lip Fetish Sheer Colour Balm: ‘Flesh 3’, £35 (Available 26th December)

Pat McGrath Lip Fetish Sheer Colour Balm: 'Flesh 3', £35 (Available 26th December)

 

We’re talking major moisturising benefits and a flatters-all shade.

 

