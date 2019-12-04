Pat McGrath is launching a Star Wars Make-up Collection

Make-up artist Pat McGrath unleashes the Beauty Force

What happens when one of the world’s biggest make-up legends takes on one of the most iconic films of all time? You get an entire collection of make-up based around the new Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker film created by none other than Pat McGrath.

To celebrate the release of the final episode in the epic Skywalker saga this month, McGrath, an avid Star Wars fan, has just announced that she is launching six collectible make-up pieces inspired by the iconic characters (available from December 13th).

Talking about her collaboration, McGrath says: ‘Anyone who follows me on Social Media knows I am obsessed with Star Wars. From the rebellious beauty of Princess Leia to the gilded glamour of C-3PO. The palettes are inspired by the Star Wars characters, multiverse and landscapes and they are bound to render you starstruck!’

The collection includes existing lip balms and three palettes, including the highly awaited return of the sold-out Mothership IV: Decadence Eye Palette.

‘Fans have been asking me daily for its return. I’m thrilled that it’s back in cult collectable gold packaging,’ says McGrath.

On the subject of packaging, any Stormtrooper worth their salt will find their pulse racing at the iconic red, gold and white colours and a nod to characters such as R2-D2.

May the Force be with you if you want to get your hands on this limited edition Pat McGrath Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker collab…

Pat McGrath Labs MTHRSHP: Galactic Gold Palette, £50

This palette, featuring C-3PO on the front, will shimmer its way to the top of your wishlist thanks to a collection of gold and violet hues in a seriously blendable formula to up your smokey eye game.

Pat McGrath Labs MTHRSHP: Dark Galaxy Palette, £50

Sith Tropper packaging and a mixture of crimsons, bronzes and smoked amethyst take you stylishly to the dark side.

Pat McGrath Labs MOTHERSHIP IV Decadence, £115 (Available 26th December)

She’s back and even better than before. Returning from a galaxy far, far away is the cult Mothership IV Decadence Palette. The collectible case is new but the ten decadent shades inside – blues, golds, coppers and chromecast metallics – give eyes the same vivid colour intensity that almost broke the internet the first time around.

Pat McGrath Labs Lip Fetish Lip Balm: Gold Astral, £35



Drench lips in luminous gold and soothing emollients, antioxidants and vitamins.

Lip Fetish Lip Balm: ‘Clear’, £35

An ode to R2-D2, this balm repairs and replenishes while leaving behind an opaline finish.

Pat McGrath Labs Lip Fetish Lip Balm: ‘Nude Astral’, £35

The polar opposite to most nude lipsticks that can be very opaque, this is one is sheer and dewy.

Pat McGrath Labs Lip Fetish Sheer Colour Balm: ‘Flesh 3’, £35 (Available 26th December)



We’re talking major moisturising benefits and a flatters-all shade.