I Swear By Facial Cupping for a More Sculpted, Less Puffy Face—This £6 Tool Is My Secret

If you’ve ever had a lymphatic drainage facial, you’ll know the satisfyingly sculpted, contoured look you leave the treatment room with. But you don’t necessarily need an appointment—or a complicated facial massage routine—to recreate the effect at home. Enter facial cupping: an easy, affordable way to help reduce puffiness and leave your complexion looking firmer and more defined.

But what exactly is facial cupping? The practice uses small, flexible silicone cups that create gentle suction as you glide them across the skin. Used with specific movements, they can encourage lymphatic drainage and move excess fluid, temporarily reducing puffiness and making the face's natural contours appear more defined. The suction also stimulates blood flow to the skin, which can give your complexion an immediate glow boost.

The technique is surprisingly straightforward, and plenty of easy-to-follow tutorials online can help you get started. All you need is a facial cupping set and a hydrating serum or facial oil to give the cups enough slip to glide smoothly across the skin. Once you’ve mastered the movements, it takes just a few minutes.

I’ve been using my £6 pink silicone facial cupping set from Amazon for years, and it’s long been my secret weapon for a more contoured, sculpted-looking face before a night out or special occasion. Equally, if I’ve had a bad night’s sleep and wake up looking particularly puffy, a few minutes of facial cupping never fails to make a noticeable difference. So when I say I’ve put at-home facial cupping through its paces, I mean it—I’ve used it multiple times a week for several years, and it remains one of my most relied-upon DIY treatments for quick, visible results.

How to Master Facial Cupping

The technique takes a little practice to master, but there’s one important rule from the outset: never leave the cups suctioned in one place for more than a few seconds, as this can cause bruising. I learnt that lesson the hard way during my early facial-cupping experiments.

The appeal is that the results can be visible almost immediately. By encouraging lymphatic drainage and helping to move excess fluid away from the face, cupping can temporarily make cheekbones and the jawline appear more defined, reduce the look of under-eye bags and puffiness, and leave the face looking generally tighter and more sculpted.

Despite the suction, it shouldn’t hurt or feel uncomfortable—in fact, I find the process surprisingly relaxing. The small, pliable silicone cups look a little like miniature traffic cones and are nothing like the larger, often glass cups associated with professional body cupping. You may notice some temporary redness afterwards as blood flow increases, but in my experience this settles quickly.

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Most facial cupping sets available online come with four cups: two larger cups for the face and two smaller ones for the more delicate eye area. In my experience, however, the smaller cups don’t make much of a noticeable difference. I tend to use the larger ones beneath my eyes and along my brow bones too, without any issues.

To create suction, gently pinch the sides of the silicone cup, place it against the skin, and release your grip so it attaches. Before you begin, apply a generous amount of a slippery serum or facial oil—this is essential to allow the cup to glide easily rather than tugging at the skin. I then move the cup upward and outward across the face before sweeping it down behind the ear and toward the base of the neck.

The Verdict

Facial cupping has become one of my go-to at-home treatments for a more sculpted-looking face, alongside cryotherapy. Once you’ve mastered the technique, it’s incredibly easy to do—and if you want to see just how much of a difference it makes, try cupping one side of your face first. Compare the two in the mirror and the reduction in puffiness and added definition can be surprisingly noticeable.

For me, it’s a firm favourite: quick, affordable and easy to incorporate into my routine. After years of using it, it’s one DIY treatment I’ll continue reaching for whenever my face needs a little extra definition.

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