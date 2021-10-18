Menopausal hair loss is much more common than you think – luckily, this industry-renowned caffeine shampoo is on hand to help 

It’s time we took menopausal hair loss seriously. As Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Fleabag succinctly puts it, “Hair is everything.” So, when our hair thins and begins to fall out due to hormonal changes, it can have a hugely adverse impact on our everyday lives.

Why does hair loss happen?

In short, hair loss happens as we age because our oestrogen levels are dropping. Oestrogen is vital in maintaining the growing phase of our hair’s life cycle, meaning a sudden drop will cause a shorter growth cycle, and hair will shed quicker than it used to. (I.e. dropping oestrogen levels mean the hair loss process is accelerated.)

Seems like a pretty dud deal, right?

Right. Which is why Plantur39 Phyto-Caffeine Shampoo for coloured and stressed hair has become as much a mainstay in the daily beauty regimens of women over 40 as, say, a slick of eye cream or a great SPF.

How does Plantur39 Phyto-Caffeine Shampoo work?

Backed by years of research, the clever shampoo uses a Phyto-Caffeine Complex that’s made up of caffeine plus active botanical substances that, during hair washing, penetrate all the way into the hair follicle, where it can be detected after being left on for as little as two minutes thanks to the brand’s unique galenic formula. Additionally, phytoflavones from white tea strengthen resistance in the scalp and hair follicles, and improve their ability to regenerate.

Specifically developed for stressed and coloured hair (see ya greys), Plantur39 Phyto-Caffeine Shampoo is additionally formulated with a dose of zinc and niacinamide,, important growth factors for healthy hair roots; wheat protein, to help restore the strength of dry, porous hair; and provitamin B5 for fuller, silkier locks. Did someone say: best hair day ever?

Unlike other hair loss or preventative products you might have tried, it’s not complicated to apply, either. Just leave it on the scalp for a couple of minutes while you’re doing some of your other shower-y bits, and rinse out.

That’s not the only wonder Plantur39 has up its sleeve, though.

If you don’t wash your hair daily, but still want to feel the strengthening benefits of the Phyto-Caffeine Complex, the brand have developed the Plantur39 Phyto-Caffeine Tonic – a leave-in tonic that increases productivity of the hair roots, and supports natural hair growth.

Just as effective and easy to use as its shampoo counterpart, simply apply the tonic directly to your scalp parting by parting (preferably in the morning), massage in, and leave in briefly before combing through and styling as normal.

Formulated with hair-loving ingredients like niacinamide, zinc salts and bio-active substances, once applied, the daily tonic penetrates the hair follicle, where it activates the roots and supports hair growth. Oh, and each bottle provides 40 to 50 applications. That’s a pretty worthwhile investment if you ask us.

Goodbye thinning hair, and hello Plantur39 for hair. Great hair days never looked so easy.