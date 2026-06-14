The old adage that eyebrows are sisters, not twins, is not one that celebrity brow artist Hollie Parkes adheres to. In fact, after stepping out of her studio at Claridge's following her £400 Brow Spa treatment, my eyebrows have never looked more identical; there wasn't a single hair out of place.

But what exactly is a "Brow Spa"? Parkes tells me she wanted to completely reframe the brow styling experience and create something that felt both results-driven and deeply relaxing. Indeed, her dimly lit room at Claridge's is a world away from my usual threading setup at the local nail salon. Here, an entire hour and a half is devoted solely to the hair above my eyes.

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As Parkes explains: "Brows sit on top of muscle and skin, yet those layers are often overlooked. We hold so much tension in the forehead, temples and brow bone, and releasing that can bring an incredible sense of lightness and lift to the face. The Brow Spa was designed to treat the foundation first. By preparing the skin properly, improving circulation and releasing tension, we're able to create a healthier environment for brow growth while also achieving better, longer-lasting styling results."

The treatment begins with Parkes removing my make-up before moving on to a facial massage using a gua sha, lymphatic drainage techniques and cooling cryo globes to de-puff the area. Then she really gets to work. She analyses my face shape and meticulously sketches out my eyebrows using a ruler. First, she does this with me lying down, then perfects the shape once I sit up, ensuring both brows are as close to symmetrical as possible.

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Next comes the shaping itself. I go for threading, though waxing is also an option. This is the longest portion of the appointment, and Parkes works with laser precision, following up with tweezers to ensure every last hair is perfectly preened. She then applies a brow mask and under-eye patches, before I spend 20 minutes under LED lights. Finally, a sweep of eye cream finishes the treatment.

I leave feeling 10 steps lighter. Is it an indulgence? Absolutely. But it does leave me thinking differently about my brows, which I usually overlook in favour of extensive skincare routines and regular blow-dries. While I won't be making a habit of this experience, Parkes' commitment to precision left me inspired—I will not be skipping my next threading appointment.

Hollie Parkes' favourite brow products