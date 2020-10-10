Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Fun fact: did you know Weleda was runner up for best sustainable brand in our recent Marie Claire Skin Awards?

It’s not surprising, really. The brand has had sustainability as its core since the day they first launched in 1921. Taking the meaning of a ‘pioneering green beauty brand’ to the next level, covering all of the steps they’re taking to ensure they’re giving back is, quite frankly, hard to fit into one article. Sustainability is at the heart of the business and always has been.

Proof in the pudding: just this month, they’re the first beauty brand in Europe to gain the UEBT ‘Sourcing with Respect’ credential, an eco-certification that’s pretty hard to come by unless you’re a company committed to change. Only one other brand in the world has it, so you can see it’s a pretty unique achievement.

In a society where greenwashing and vague eco-pledges are, sadly, all too common, keep reading to find out exactly what steps Weleda is taking, as a brand, to build a healthier planet.

What makes Weleda so eco-friendly?

One of Weleda’s tag lines? ‘For a beautiful and healthy world, we must act sustainably.’ Hear, hear.

Wondering what exactly it is that makes Weleda so, well, green? It’s an approach that impacts every little bit of the business, from giving as much as they take in the form of re-planting, to biodynamic cultivation, to going to extra mile to make their cosmetics eco-friendly.

Some quick eco-stats for you:

Every single one of their cosmetics is 100% NATRUE-certified natural

Over 80% of the products are made up of certifiable raw materials, harvested from organic farming

They use no microplastics, solid or liquid plastics and are zero-plastic inside certified.

So how does a company come to be awarded with the highest certification standard for cosmetics anywhere in the world? Well, as above, the products are 100% natural, organic, zero plastic inside certified and free from any solid or liquid plastics of any kind. This means, crucially, that they are truly biodegradable, which is essential for sustainability.

‘We make no compromises when it comes to quality,’ explains Stefan Siemer, head of corporate sustainability at Weleda.

‘The aim is that our children and grandchildren will continue to have the same opportunities as we do now. We don’t want to take everything for ourselves and leave nothing for those who follow’, he adds.

How? In three ways: ecologially, economically and socially.

Ecological sustainability

Weleda has biodynamic gardens and 50 or so raw materials projects worldwide that support the resilience of the soil, biodiversity and local ecosystems. They also promote organic farming, and work with their farming partners to ensure healthy soils.

Social sustainability

Weleda are passionate about maintaining fair trade with their farming partners, paying fair prices and supporting social projects.

Economical sustainability

And lastly, Weleda have always been candid about their financial state of affairs, standing debt-free and in a good equity ratio. ‘Weleda is a pillar of anthroposophic medicine: our approach to people and nature makes the world richer,’ shares Stefan.

Crucially, Weleda also admits where there is room for improvement—and that’s in their packaging and climate protection. ‘We’re not perfect, but we’re working on it’, Stefan explains. They’ve pledged to make 75% of packaging recyclable, use 2.5% less energy annually and use 100% green electricity in all branches by 2022.

Why is Weleda so eco-friendly?

Put simply, because they always have been. Weleda has been growing plants organically and creating natural health and wellbeing products for almost 100 years. When Weleda was first founded, climate change wasn’t quite such an issue, but they’ve always been passionate that doing business ‘in harmony with nature’.

They point out that, as a brand, they have a responsibility to the places where they operate and for the workers who grow, harvest and further process the natural ingredients that make up their products. So, sustainability, for them, is about supporting the eco-systems and people that make business possible. As it should be.

For more about the brand, head to weleda.co.uk or, for more information about their environmental impact in particular, check out weleda.co.uk/about-us/sustainability. #YouAreNature