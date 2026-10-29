Ourscalps are just as complex as our faces. And while you may be all clued up about your skin barrier, many people know surprisingly little about the hair on their head. I speak from experience; it’s only in the last few years that I discovered that our scalps have askin barrier that’s equally as delicate. And much like how we can tell when our skin barrier is compromised (sudden acne, inflammation and dryness), the same applies to our scalp.
Because ourscalps are literally skin, the mechanism is the same. The barrier works around the clock to keep hydration in and irritants out. What’s more, it has an incredibly complex microbiome—it’s a living ecosystem composed of fungi, bacteria and yeasts that balance oil production and defend against environmental aggressors. But given that you can’t see your scalp easily, it can be harder to know if it’s out of balance. There won’t be a tell-tale breakout, but there will be other signs: namely, dryness, irritation,dandruff and evenhair shedding.
That’s where it gets tricky. Perhaps two of the most common hair-related ailments, a dry scalp and dandruff, look surprisingly alike. “Both share two obvious symptoms, flaking and itching, so on the surface they look very similar, and people assume any flaking must be dandruff,” explains consultant dermatologist and the founder of rhute,Dr Aamna Adel.
The core difference is that “a dry scalp comes from a lack of hydration and moisture retention,” says trichologistDr Sharon Wong, “whereas dandruff is driven by an imbalance in the scalp microbiome, with natural yeasts feeding on sebum. This releases acids that irritate the skin and cause flaking.”
The trick is to proceed cautiously if you believe you’re suffering from either. “The confusion causes problems, because managing dandruff as if it were simple dryness, or vice versa, often doesn't work and can even make things worse,” explains Dr Adel. “Using a rich oil on true dandruff, for example, can feed the process and aggravate it.”
What Are the Symptoms of a Dry Scalp?
The tell-tale signs of a dry scalp are tightness, itchiness and occasional sensitivity. It often produces small, fine, dry flakes that are white and powdery. The skin here can feel rough or papery and, as experts note, it can extend to the rest of your body, too. It’s typically worse in colder weather and in dry, centrally heated environments, which pull moisture from the skin.
What Are the Symptoms of Dandruff?
The main difference is in the flakes. Dandruff flakes are usually larger, yellowish and greasier than dry-scalp flakes, and they often come with an oilier scalp rather than a dry one. Your scalp can feel itchy and you may also notice redness or irritation, particularly in the oilier areas.
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Dandruff is also a common inflammatory scalp condition (seborrheic dermatitis), linked to eczema, and it tends to be more persistent and recurrent than dry scalp.
What Causes a Dry Scalp vs Dandruff?
It’s pretty self-explanatory: a dry scalp is caused by a lack of hydration and moisture retention, often triggered by cold weather, indoor heating, over-washing or harsh, stripping products.
Dandruff is the more complicated condition, as it’s caused by a microbiome imbalance and driven by seborrheic dermatitis, where a naturally occurring yeast on the scalp, along with oil and inflammation, feeds on the sebum and leads to flaking.
“The core difference is that dry scalp is about a lack of moisture, whereas dandruff is about oil and an inflammatory process on the scalp,” elaborates Dr Adel. Flakes, she says, are usually the biggest clue. A dry scalp gives small, dry, white and powdery flakes, while dandruff results in larger, greasy, yellowish ones. A dry scalp often comes with a corresponding tight feeling in your skin, whereas dandruff means an oilier scalp, sometimes with redness.
How to Treat a Dry Scalp
First, take a gentle approach; ensure you're not washing your hair aggressively, avoid hot water, harsh shampoos and opt for hydrating, soothing washes to restore lost moisture. Dr Wong highlights looking for products that include humectants, to draw water into the skin, moisturisers to retain hydration, and ceramides to support the scalp barrier going forward.
Marie Claire-Approved Products for Dry Scalps
Living Proof
Scalp Care Dry Scalp Treatment
E45
E45 Anti-Dandruff Shampoo for Itchy & Dry Scalp
How to Treat Dandruff
Dandruff is most commonly treated with anti-dandruff shampoos that contain actives like zinc pyrithione or ketoconazole; these target the yeast, instead of just moisturising the skin. De-scaling actives, which often incorporate salicylic acid, can also aid with sebum control.
Of course, if the flaking is severe or doesn’t respond to over-the-counter products, it’s worth seeing a professional as dandruff can look similar to other scalp conditions, so proper diagnosis may be necessary. If the dandruff is persistent, a trichologist may advise prescription topicals.
No Flake, Marie Claire-Test Dandruff Treatments
Vichy
Dercos Anti-Dandruff and Anti-Itch Dermatological Shampoo With Salicylic Acid
Nessa Humayun is the Beauty Editor at Marie Claire UK. With over eight years of editorial experience across lifestyle sectors, Nessa was previously the Editorial Lead of HUNGER Magazine, and has bylines in British Vogue, Dazed, and Cosmopolitan. A self-confessed human guinea pig, Nessa covers everything from product must-haves to long-reads about the industry writ large. Her beauty ethos is all about using products that work hard, so you don't have to.