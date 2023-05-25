Gemma Chan on her skincare routine and the classic British staple she doesn't go anywhere without

From her iconic headpiece at the 2019 Met Gala to her violet eyeshadow and hooded cape combo at the UK Gala screening of Eternals—one thing’s for sure, Gemma Chan knows how to turn a look.

In fact, she has always sat at the forefront of my mental beauty inspo boards, when she is both on and off screen. With an impressive repertoire of characters that span from Marvel superhero to 1950s housewife and even AI robot, there is no role (or look) that Chan can't pull off.

Luckily for me, I was able to catch the L’Oréal Ambassador before she hit the 76th Annual Cannes Film Festival red carpet to discuss the evolution of her relationship with beauty, skincare and our mutual love for lymphatic drainage...

What does your daily beauty routine look like?

"When I'm not working I keep it quite simple. My essentials are mascara, blusher and a bit of lip balm or tinted lip balm."

What are the key products you keep in your routine?

"Oh, gosh! For Cannes, I’ve been using the amazing Colour Riche Lipstick by L’Oréal in Nude Independent. This is a really good nude shade that packs some warmth in it, as well. Some nude shades can wash you out, but this is a really good nude. L'Oréal Paris also do a great peach blusher which is fantastic for spring/summer. Make-up wise, my secret to a great winged eyeliner is the Infallible Black Eye Liner—it’s 24 hours, so it lasts really well!

What is your daily skincare routine?

"For me, it's all about prepping the skin. If I've been travelling, had a late night or not had too much sleep, I get quite puffy. So using anything that's cold or that vibrates is good. I keep my face roller in the fridge and I have ice globes. I also have what I call my ‘eyebrator’. Anything like that is good to encourage lymphatic drainage [and reduce puffiness]—these tools are essentials for me.

What’s the best piece of beauty advice you’ve ever received?

"My mum always said, ‘don't over pluck your eyebrows’. I didn't listen to her when I was young and it took so long for my eyebrows to go back. So I still go by that one!"

How do you prepare for red-carpet events like Cannes?

"It’s very similar to my morning routine! I use my cryotherapy tools and drink lots of water. Val Garland also does amazing facial massages for pre-make-up prep. I also try to get sleep—but you never end up getting much sleep when it comes to Cannes!"

What are the three essential products you rely on the most and why?

"A good sunscreen is essential—especially during summer. My hands down favourite UV product is L'Oréal Paris Revitalift Clinical Vitamin C UV Fluid SPF 50. It only just came out in the UK but I first came across it when I was shooting in Thailand last year. I was like, ‘why do they not sell this in the UK?!’ and, thank God, they do now! It doesn't leave any white cast. It's really sheer and it doesn't leave me too shiny.

"Also, I always travel with my own tea bags. I love English tea but they just don't do it the same anywhere else! I travel quite a lot and always make sure to take some with me. I also love to take Marmite with me when I'm travelling—you don't always get that everywhere!

"Lastly, I use a body roller which is good for self massage—it's actually really good at the end of the day."

How has your relationship with beauty evolved throughout the years?

"Oh, it definitely has evolved. When I was younger, make-up was a way to try and look older—like trying to get into the pub or to cover things up. Whereas I think now, as I've gotten older, it's much more about my confidence, creativity and self care.

"I feel that as a culture, our perceptions of beauty are shifting and we are celebrating many more different kinds of beauty, colours, shapes and faces. We're seeing that it's not just one thing we're celebrating—we're celebrating diversity, finally."