Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
The leading destination for fashion, beauty, shopping and finger-on-the-pulse views on the latest issues. Marie Claire's travel content helps you delight in discovering new destinations around the globe, offering a unique – and sometimes unchartered – travel experience. From new hotel openings to the destinations tipped to take over our travel calendars, this iconic name has it covered.
-
Indoor walking workouts are trending - after trying them for 7 days, my step count has never been higher
Want to know more? Walk this way...
By Rebecca Shepherd
-
Forget chocolate eggs - we're celebrating with the Lookfantastic Beauty Egg this Easter (and saving nearly £150 on products)
It’s a cracking deal
By Valeza Bakolli
-
These are the 9 perfumes I've gone out of my way to compliment strangers on over the past few months
I've been taking notes, and they all have one thing in common
By Shannon Lawlor