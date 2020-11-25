Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

With various parts of the UK locked down, dreams of professionally buffed cuticles and festive nail art seem to be out of the picture for some as nail salons have shut in tier two and three areas.

We’re going to give it a shot and try to do our nail techs proud, as Amazon is offering 27% off a SUNUV UV Nail Lamp to make at-home shellac manicures easy as pie.

With over 440 reviews and a 4.5 star rating on Amazon, it has various timer settings, an in-built temperature control system and claims to dry at double speed.

You can use the UV lamp with any UV and LED nail polishes and – what do you know – Amazon’s also offering Black Friday beauty deals on gel polishes.

While we can’t wait till the day we can slip back into a salon chair, we’ll do our best to be our own strong, independent nail technicians till then.

Ready to start on your DIY shellac journey? From gel polishes to base coats, here’s a few extra tools in the Black Friday beauty sales to help you out.