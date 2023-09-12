Princess Kate showed up her latest royal engagement with an injury

Royal fans were worried - here's what happened

Kate Middleton injury
Today, Tuesay, Princess Kate showed up to her latest royal engagement with her index and middle finger bandaged neatly together.

Before you get too worried, it sounds like this was a very minor injury, and the way the Princess of Wales got injured in the first place is actually kind of endearing.

Writing on Twitter, royal reporter Rebecca English said: "The Princess of Wales arrived at High Down Prison today on a visit in her role as patron @ForwardTrust with injured right-hand fingers. 

"Apparently she hurt them playing on the trampoline at home with her children. A KP spokesperson, said it was 'a small injury, nothing serious.'"

Yep, you read that right: the Princess was proudly sporting a trampoline injury!

Royal fans sweetly replied to Rebecca, with one person saying: "Doing what’s mums should be doing…having fun with the children!"

Someone else remarked: "I used to do trampolining as a teen, gosh it is dangerous - I was far more injured doing that than horse riding."

Commenting on the injury herself, Kate said: "My own fault. I was jumping around on the trampoline. I did put [the strapping] on just to keep it safe" (via Hello!).

The Princess Of Wales Visits HMP High Down With The Forward Trust

As for the royal visit, Kate was at High Down Prison in Surrey ahead of Addiction Awareness Week, as the issue of addiction is one that the Princess holds close to her heart.

She was there as patron of The Forward Trust, a charity which helps people dealing with "drug or alcohol issues, past offending, homelessness or unemployment," according to their website.

On the day, Kate experienced what any family would during a visit to prison, including security checks and drug detection by a black lab named Penny.

She then met with a group of prisoners whose addictions led them to imprisonment, and learned about the steps both the prison and The Forward Trust take to help these prisoners overcome their addictions.

