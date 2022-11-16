Wondering how Princess Diana met Dodi Fayed? Here's a timeline of their relationship
The Crown season 5 explores the couple's relationship
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign-up to our newsletter
The Crown series 5 has been riding high on Netflix ever since it was released last week, but there's one storyline that fans want to know more about: how Princess Diana met Dodi Fayed.
The popular show has had an actor switch up, including Dominic West playing Charles and Elizabeth Debecki playing Princess Diana. This season also shows the royals in the 90s, with portrayals of how Diana fell out of love with Charles and in love with Dodi.
The late Princess, who died over 25 years ago, had originally met the son of Harrods owner Mohamed Al-Fayed in the late 80s, but it wasn't until the summer of 1997, just months before they both passed away, that they started to date.
In August it marked 25 years since Princess Diana's tragic passing, however, both Prince William and Prince Harry have spoken about how her death has affected them since.
Princess Diana - who was travelling by car with her partner Dodi Fayed when their car crashed in a Paris tunnel - had originally met at a polo match, which is similar to how they meet in The Crown. However, it seems they stayed friends, as they were spotted together in St Tropez in the summer of 1997 where they were holidaying together on a yacht.
A post shared by The Crown (@thecrownnetflix) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
The couple started dating straight away and are believed to have sailed around the Mediterranean that summer. Their whirlwind romance even could have come with a proposal, with the Washington Post (opens in new tab)reporting that they visited jewellers in Monaco together where they both chose an emerald cut diamond ring for the Princess.
However, after just a few days in Paris together, the paparazzi chased the couple into a tunnel with their driver speeding up to get away from the photographers.
When the crash happened on August 31st 1997, the driver of the car and Dodi Fayed died instantly. However, Princess Diana was still alive when emergency workers found her at the scene but later passed away.
Her death came as a shock to many, with tributes from around the world - mourning the loss of both a mother to William and Harry, and an iconic Princess to the rest of the world.
-
Women's Aid has released a statement about the platforming of Seann Walsh
Women's Aid has released a statement about Seann Walsh and I'm A Celeb
By Jenny Proudfoot
-
These are the 8 best weightlifting shoes that experts wear for squatting and deadlifting
Big lifts need the big support these weightlifting shoes offer.
By Chloe Gray
-
Does laser treatment for acne scars really make a difference—and how much does it hurt?
We found out all the things you need to know before you book in
By Madeleine Spencer
-
Prince William is "still holding a grudge" against the Sussexes, expert claims
"This book is hanging over everyone's head."
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Did Mike Tindall break royal rules on I’m A Celebrity?
Surely not...
By Dionne Brighton
-
Why The Crown viewers are making this complaint about Charles
What do you think?
By Sarah Finley
-
Prince Harry writes about his grief in an emotional letter to charity
The royal's sweet letter had a poignant meaning behind it
By Sarah Finley
-
How Charles is spending his first birthday as King
Will he have two birthdays?
By Dionne Brighton
-
Prince George will never be King, according to history writer
Will Prince William be the last to take the throne?
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Biographer says Elizabeth Debicki's performance in The Crown is 'like being in the room' with Diana
He praised the series for its 'attention to detail'
By Megan C. Hills
-
Protestor throws eggs at King Charles during an event
The protestor shouted: “This country was built on the blood of slaves"
By Megan C. Hills