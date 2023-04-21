A previously unseen photo of the late Queen and her grandchildren has been released
It's to mark what would have been her 97th birthday
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign-up to our newsletter
While King Charles' coronation (opens in new tab) is set to take place in just a few weeks, the royal family are today remembering the late Queen Elizabeth II (opens in new tab) on what would have been her 97th birthday.
Sharing a tribute to the late Queen on Instagram, Buckingham Palace wrote: "Today we remember the incredible life and legacy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, on what would have been her 97th birthday.
"When Her Majesty was born in April 1926, Princess Elizabeth and her family did not expect that she would one day become Queen. Following the abdication of her uncle King Edward VIII in 1936, her father acceded to the throne.
"When King George VI died in February 1952, Princess Elizabeth became Queen Elizabeth II when she was just 25. Her Majesty went on to be Britain’s longest reigning Monarch - the only one in history to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee."
To mark Queen Elizabeth II's birthday, the official Twitter account for Kensington Palace released a previously unseen photograph of her surrounded by some of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The photo was taken at Balmoral last summer by the Princess of Wales, who regularly takes the official portraits (opens in new tab) for her own children to celebrate their birthdays.
In the picture, the late monarch is joined by Prince William and Kate Middleton's three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, as well as Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh's children Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor and James, Earl of Wessex.
Today would have been Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth’s 97th birthday. This photograph - showing her with some of her grandchildren and great grandchildren - was taken at Balmoral last summer.📸 The Princess pic.twitter.com/1FOU4Ne5DXApril 21, 2023
Zara Tindall's children, Lena, Mia and Lucas, are also present, as are Peter Phillips' daughters Isla and Savannah.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's children, Archie and Lilibet, are not featured in the photo as the Sussexes have been living in the US since 2020.
Alongside the photo, the palace wrote: "Today would have been Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth’s 97th birthday. This photograph - showing her with some of her grandchildren and great grandchildren - was taken at Balmoral last summer."
Jadie Troy-Pryde is News Editor, covering celebrity and entertainment, royal, lifestyle and viral news. Before joining the team in 2018 as the Lifestyle and Social Media Editor, she worked at a number of women’s fashion and lifestyle titles including Grazia, Women’s Health and Stylist, and now heads the Marie Claire UK news desk.
-
I've run eight marathons - 15 things you need to know before running your first 26.2
Let the running experts impart their wisdom.
By Ally Head
-
Scarlett Johansson makes a rare comment about her marriage to Ryan Reynolds
The former couple were married for two years
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
If you don’t like traditional blushers, you’ll adore this clear formula
Yes, it’s clear and it’s very pigmented
By Tori Crowther
-
A video of Prince William answering takeaway orders from unsuspecting customers is going viral
Princess Kate couldn't stop laughing
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Princess Kate and Meghan Markle's relationship was "frosty but polite," royal expert says
It checks out
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Archie's birthday party will see "famous friends" among the guest list, expert claims
Oooh, who could it be??
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Apparently, Prince William can be "difficult" and "short-tempered"
Well, everyone can be moody sometimes...
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
How William and Kate take after Princess Diana with their parenting, royal expert says
We love that
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry hasn't "apologised on bended knee" to King Charles, royal expert says
There's likely still a lot of tension there
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Meghan "kept her head down" after "Spare," commentator claims
She's been avoiding the spotlight
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Why Kate Middleton almost didn't wear a tiara on her wedding day
The Princess of Wales was originally planning on something much less traditional
By Maisie Bovingdon