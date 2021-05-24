The mother of two was attacked in the early hours of Sunday.

Leading Black Lives Matter campaigner Sasha Johnson is in a critical condition after being shot, her party have reported.

She is a prominent figure in the UK and has actively rallied for Black Lives Matter for many years.

A statement said that she was ‘brutally attacked’ on Sunday morning after ‘numerous death threats’.

The shooting took place in Peckham, South London.

The police are yet to confirm Johnson’s identity, but have asked for any witnesses to come forward. At this point, they say they have no evidence at current to indicate that the shooting was targeted.

Who is Sasha Johnson?

Johnson is a 27-years-old Oxford Brookes graduate and a prominent figure in the Black Lives Matter movement here in the UK.

She’s also a well-known member of the Taking the Initiative Party, a political party focused on ‘providing a voice for the British people who want to change Britain for the better’, according to their website.

A post on the TIP Instagram shared that Johnson has two children, and further asked people to pray for her during this difficult time.

It read: “It is with great sadness that we inform you that our own Sasha Johnson has been brutally attacked and sustained a gunshot wound to her head. She is currently in intensive care and in a critical condition. The attack happened in the early hours of this morning, following numerous death threats as a result of her activism.”

“Sasha has always been actively fighting for black people and the injustices that surround the black community, as well as being both a member of BLM and a member of Taking the Initiative Party’s Executive Leadership Committee. Sasha is also a mother of 2 and a strong, powerful voice for our people and our community.”

“Let’s all come together and pray for Sasha, pray for her recovery and show our support to her family and loved ones. #prayforsashajohnson.”

The Black Lives Matter UK Twitter account shared: “BLMUK expresses our shock and solidarity over the shooting of Sasha Johnson. A young mother and fearless political campaigner who was at the forefront of many BLM protests last summer.”

What happened to Sasha Johnson?

As above, she was shot in the early hours of Sunday morning.

A friend of hers, Imarn Ayton, told BBC news that Johnson is now with her parents following successful surgery.

At the time of the shooting, Ayton says that Johnson was at a small party. Ayton doesn’t think Johnson was ‘the intended victim.’

“As far as I am aware… this incident is more related to rival gangs as opposed to her activism,” she said.

Det Ch Insp Jimi Tele, who is investigating the shooting, said: “This was a shocking incident that has left a young woman with very serious injuries. Our thoughts are with her family who are being provided with support at this terribly difficult time.”

He added: “If you saw anything suspicious in the Consort Road area in the early hours of Sunday morning, or if you have heard information since that could help detectives, it is crucial that you get in touch.”

Our thoughts are with Sasha and her family at this time.