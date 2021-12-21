Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Kate Middleton is synonymous with great hair. The Duchess of Cambridge’s signature, glossy blow-dry is one of the most searched for hairstyles with millions trying to recreate her natural look at home.

One of her most popular, effortless looks is a simple ponytail, a trademark ‘do of her which gets almost as much attention as the Duchess of Cambridge herself. When you search ‘Kate Middleton ponytail’ Google generates over 4.1 million results for the Duchess and her enviable pony.

We all know that ponytails can be a bit rather hit or miss. Not to mention, the fact that ponytails that are super tight can be super damaging, like when Kourtney Kardashian and Hailey Bieber’s Met Gala ponytails left them with bald spots.

So when we saw that Cliphair had launched their wrap-around clip-on ponytail we had to share this easy, fuss-free way to add instant length, volume and movement to your ‘do.

To recreate Kate’s look follow our simple steps…

Step 1: Smooth hair with a blowdryer, round brush, and anti-frizz product.

Step 2: Take a U-shaped section of hair at the top of your head and tease underneath, then smooth with a boar bristle paddle brush.

Step 3: Tilt your back slightly and use the paddle brush to gather the hair into a mid-height ponytail and secure it with an elastic.

Step 4: Break your ponytail into 4-5 sections of hair and curl with a 1 1/4 inch curling iron. Make sure to curl each end in the same direction, let each section cool, and comb out.

Step 5: Simply attach the Cliphair ponytail to your hair tie, tightly wrap the tie around the base, pin in place and VIOLA!

Step 6: Finish the style using a light hold hair spray.