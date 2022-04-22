Here’s how one of beauty’s biggest brands is reducing, reusing, and recycling

Because the world’s worth it

We’ve all been figuring out how to recycle beauty products and live more sustainably for a while now. So, when one of our favourite brands starts to make switches for a healthier planet, it’s always exciting.

This is a PSA for all Elvive, Revitalift, and True Match fans, L’Oréal Paris is doing all it can to clean up its act. The beauty giant has pledged that all of its plastic packaging will be either recyclable, reusable, refillable, or compostable by 2025. Giving the brand two years to cut all unnecessary packaging and plastic waste across the board.

Paying homage to the classic ‘Three Rs’ motto (which, by the way, was first coined in the 1970s), L’Oréal Paris is making three key eco-conscious changes this year. Although a trio of goals might not seem like loads, the brand has already saved 1,620 tonnes of waste going into landfill – that’s the same weight as 90 double decker buses . What’s more the brand will cut all packaging by 20% in the next eight years.

It’s hard to fathom how L’Oréal Paris is going to pull all of this off. Luckily, we’ve got the answers.

Reduce: L’Oréal Paris Elvive Refill Pouches are now available everywhere in the UK

Self-standing refill pouch? Yes, please.

L’Oréal Paris has reformulated and repackaged Elvive lines which means not only are the products made from biodegradable, tried, and tested ingredients, the self-standing pouches are great for storage. Oh, and you don’t have to deal with the mess of transferring your refill into old bottles either.

Starting with the three best-selling formulas: Elvive Dream Lengths, Elvive Extraordinary Oil, and Elvive Colour Protect, L’Oréal is cutting plastic by 75% percent. The pouches are made from mono-material PE which is a lighter, more flexible, and long-lasting material.

Want to stick to the OG Elvive bottles? You can do that too. As well as remaining fully recyclable through the majority of local councils, Elvive bottles are also made with 100% recycled materials. This saves 900 tonnes of new plastic in the UK and 7,000 tonnes globally; that’s nearly the same weight as the Eiffel Tower.

Reuse: Clean and refill your Colour Protect with L’Oréal Paris and Loop

L’Oréal and Loop have been working together since 2018 to divert plastic from landfill. The recycling company has been supplying the beauty brand with 100% recycled resin for a couple of years now and the duo is taking it one step further in 2022.

The partnership with Tesco, which launched in February this year, allows lovers of Elvive Colour Protect (my highlights included) to reuse bottles with ease in 10 superstores.

If you visit a participating store, the Colour Protect shampoo and conditioner are sold in reusable bottles which you can return to a Loop station to be cleaned, refilled, and used again. Sound confusing? No worries, there are Loop experts on hand to help you every step of the way.

Did I mention that this is at no extra cost? Actually, the deposit you pay when you purchase a reusable bottle is fully refundable and usable against any Loop purchases in the future. Now that’s a winner.

Recycle: L’Oréal Paris joins forces with TerraCycle

TerraCycle has been helping to recycle wrapping paper, clothes, food containers, and coffee cups since 2001. Now, the global recycling company is working with personal care brands to reduce the impact of beauty packaging on the environment.

Earlier this month (and just in time for Earth Day) L’Oréal Paris joined the Personal Care and Beauty Recycling Programme at TerraCycle. The alliance allows beauty lovers from all over the UK to recycle their famously tricky products. If you live in an area where pumps, wipes, sprays, and flexible plastic packaging aren’t accepted by your council, TerraCycle and L’Oréal Paris are here to do the leg work. They are collecting L’Oréal own brand empties their competitors plastics too – the programme is open to all.

As well as helping you to do your bit from home, the programme also encourages you to donate to charity. For every product you recycle, you win points that equate to a small cash payment to your chosen organisation.

You can read more about L’Oréal Paris’ work, here.