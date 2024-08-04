ADHD is a feminist issue - here's why

ADHD (attention deficit hyperactivity disorder) cases in women are rising at rapid-fire rates, but many are left wondering what took so long. Women’s health has historically been overlooked - we see it everywhere, from the recent revelation that tampons sold in the UK contain alarming levels of lead, arsenic and other toxic chemicals to a widespread lack of understanding of how symptoms differ between the sexes.

In fact, the growing surge in ADHD can largely be attributed to TikTok. Yes, social media has been leading the way in growing awareness of how ADHD presents in women and girls. Impulsiveness and hyperactivity (which is how ADHD typically manifests in young boys and men) have long been considered key symptoms, but thanks to a wave of social media videos—there are currently 3.4m #ADHD videos on TikTok—there’s a growing understanding of how the condition affects women and girls and how they experience and show ADHD. As such, prescriptions for women have increased five times in as many years.

While growing awareness is undoubtedly positive, should the support signposting not come from a medical practitioner rather than a social media platform? The ADHD Foundation estimates there are 750,000 women and 423,000 girls in the UK living with ADHD, while an investigation by the BBC suggests that for many parts of the UK, the backlogs for adult ADHD assessments could take at least eight years to clear. It’s something that Dr. Janina Maschke , an experienced ADHD and Executive Functioning Coach and author of A Feminist’s Guide to ADHD knows all too well. Here, she recounts her own experience struggling with ADHD for years and explains why a lack of understanding is a feminist issue.

By Dr. Janina Maschke

Have you ever felt that some tasks are difficult for you while others handle them effortlessly? I know I have. Ever since I can remember, I struggled with activities that seemed simple to others. In school, concentrating in the classroom felt impossible. While my classmates seemed to have no trouble focusing on the teacher’s words, my mind would always wander elsewhere. This continued through school and beyond, making me question what was wrong with me. I felt like I never quite belonged, but I never considered that it might be ADHD. When I thought of ‘ADHD’, I’d picture a young hyperactive boy, not a girl labelled as a daydreamer, too chatty or too slow. I never imagined that I could have ADHD.

Years later, while I was starting my PhD, and feeling overwhelmed by the workload, I stumbled upon a research paper on ADHD in women. At that moment, everything started to make sense. The descriptions and symptoms resonated deeply with my experiences, and for the first time, I felt understood. It was a revelation that brought both relief and a surge of questions. I spent hours trying to find help, support and someone in my area to diagnose me.

When I finally got an appointment after waiting months, I was advised to “just try harder.” It left me feeling even more frustrated and misunderstood. After fighting to be evaluated and finally receiving an ADHD diagnosis, my psychiatrist admitted he might have been biased about women and ADHD. This revelation was not just a personal insight but also highlighted a broader societal issue: the under-diagnosis of ADHD in women is inherently a feminist issue.

I witnessed firsthand how challenging it is for a woman to be heard and receive a proper diagnosis in a world designed for men. Women are three times less likely to receive an ADHD diagnosis. While men are, on average, diagnosed around the age of seven, women are typically diagnosed in their thirties. These figures are not just numbers; they represent countless women who struggle without understanding why. After experiencing this feminist issue firsthand, in true ADHD fashion, I dove headfirst into a rabbit hole of research, determined to understand everything about ADHD and why it seemed so hard for so many women to be listened to or receive a diagnosis.

One of the main reasons ADHD often goes undiagnosed in women is due to the stereotypical view of the disorder. Researchers studying ADHD have only recently started to look at girls and women rather than solely boys and men. This shift in research is crucial because it also highlights the different ways ADHD can manifest in females and brings attention to the unique challenges they face. Historically, the diagnostic criteria and treatment approaches have been primarily based on male presentations of ADHD, leading to girls and women being overlooked because their symptoms often manifest differently.

Society’s expectations of women—to be organised, attentive, and self-disciplined—compound the problem, making it even harder for us women to seek help or be taken seriously when we do. This societal pressure pushes women into masking their ADHD symptoms. Many of us with ADHD start masking unintentionally at a young age, simply wanting to fit in and make our lives feel easier. Masking involves hiding or compensating for our symptoms to appear more organised, attentive, and capable than we feel. Many of my patients (and me) started behaviours like over-preparation, perfectionism, people-pleasing, and creating external structures to manage daily tasks.

I would spend hours preparing for everything in life to ensure I wouldn’t forget anything and over-preparing for meetings and social events by creating detailed notes and backup plans. I engaged in a masking behaviour called ‘social camouflaging,’ where I carefully observed and mimicked the behaviours of those around me to fit in.

While these masking behaviours help avoid negative judgments and social stigma, they also prevent us from receiving the recognition and support we need. The emotional and psychological costs of masking are high, often leading to chronic stress, negative thoughts, overwhelm and burnout.

Embracing your authentic self, with all the quirks and challenges that come with ADHD, can be liberating. It allows you to seek genuine support, connect with others who understand, and focus on your strengths rather than hiding your struggles. The emotional toll of masking not only diminishes your quality of life but also obscures the need for proper diagnosis and treatment, perpetuating the cycle of struggle and concealment.

I’ve gained significant power and autonomy by transitioning from hiding my ADHD to openly discussing my experiences as a woman with the condition. Every time you share your story, it encourages someone else to speak freely as well. I hope my book, which explores the unique aspects of ADHD in women, helps others realise they’re not alone and that a fulfilling life is within reach. By sharing our experiences, we can break the stigma, support each other, and live authentically.