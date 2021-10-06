Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The convening and community-building event is totally free – and you can sign up to join now.

Have you signed up to be part of The 2021 Future Summit?

Yes, the inspiring virtual event, focusing on positive social change across Africa, is back for 2021 – and it’s coming to a computer screen near you on Thursday, 7 October.

Intending to create a space for a vibrant community to spark new ideas and engage in provocative conversations, The 2021 Future Summit is hosted by Segal Family Foundation and BMW Foundation Herbert Quandt, and is powered by drivers of change across the African continent.

“The Future Summit is a space of people using their gifts, their talents, their commitment, and their passion to create a world for us to be seen, to be heard, to be safe, and to self-determine,” explains Dedo Baranshamaje, Segal Family Foundation’s Director of Strategy-Africa.

With Darius Polok, Managing Director of the International Alumni Centre adding, “The Future Summit is an inspiration and collective experience for those who will shape the future in Africa. The summit is a place for social innovators from Africa to envision an inclusive and just future for the continent.”

Taking place on Cvent, meaning anyone can register to join for free, the one-day summit brings together change-makers – from a multitude of different industries – at the top of their game, to inspire authentic and radical conversation.

Sure enough, you might just see a familiar face or two pop up on your screen, as the event is hosted by Director of Creative Diversity at the BBC (and everyone’s favourite former T4 presenter) June Sarpong OBE.

Set to feature invigorating conversations on topics from sustainable leadership and belonging, to tech for good and the orange economy, Thursday’s event will also feature virtual site visits, and networking opportunities with some seriously impressive drivers of change across the continent.

Who’s speaking at The 2021 Future Summit?

It’s not just Sarpong who will prove to be a familiar face. Marie Claire Editor-in-Chief Andrea Thompson will also appear on the summit’s main stage, before hosting a segment called Phenomenal Voices, in which she engages with some of the continent’s need-to-know movers and shakers – from Professor Agnès Binagwaho, Co-Founder and Vice Chancellor of University of Global Health Equity, to Deborah Kayembe, Lord Rector of Edinburgh University.



Keynote speaker of the summit is New York Times bestselling author and editor-at-large for TIME magazine Anand Giridharadas; while the likes of Tetu Shani, Mufasa and DJ Chmba will be performing. (As if we needed anymore convincing.)

Taking place from 5am – 2pm ET (don’t worry, all talks will be available to stream on demand after the summit), you can sign up for The 2021 Future Summit here.

See you there!