Serena Williams’ heartbreaking words on inequality are going viral

'The worst part is this is nothing new, “it’s just filmed.”'

Anti-racism protests have broken out across the world, calling for justice for George Floyd.

George, an unarmed black man, died whilst being arrested by police outside a shop in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on 25 May.

In viral video footage taken by a bystander, a white police officer, Derek Chauvin, can be seen kneeling on the 46-year-old’s neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds, whilst pinning him to the ground. ‘I can’t breathe…please stop,’ were his last words but the police officer continued to choke him until he lost consciousness. He died in hospital an hour later.

George Floyd’s brutal killing has brought to light a much deeper issue about the deeply engrained systemic racism felt across the world, with people standing up across the globe to say enough is enough.

Actor John Boyega, activist Rachel Cargle and former President Barack Obama are among the high profile names at the forefront, but it was tennis pro Serena Williams who made headline news this week, posting a heartbreaking message about racial injustice to social media.

Uploading a video of a young black girl opening up about her experiences with racism, Serena captioned the post with an emotional message.

‘I can’t and still can’t find the words to say or express how sad I feel,’ she posted. ‘But she found them for me.’

Serena continued: ‘She found them for so many of us. A lot of us are numb… lost for words… I know I am. This is a difficult time. A lot of us growing up were taught to pray “Let thy kingdom come,” this is what I continue to pray for in addition to so many that have been hurt/killed, or simply traumatized by how people of a different color are treated. The worst part is this is nothing new, “it’s just filmed.” I’m with a heavy heart. I’m lost for words. Video from @wealth.’

