Prince Philip just broke his three year retirement to make a heartfelt announcement

Coronavirus has changed life as we know it, and with the UK on lockdown, extreme measures are being taken.

Among the public figures to have stepped up in order to provide comfort and stability during this troubling time are the royal family members, with the Queen, Prince Charles and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge being among those to make announcements.

One royal family member that the world did not expect to speak out was Prince Philip, with the 98-year-old retiring from his royal duties three years ago. The Prince therefore surprised everyone this week as he stepped out of retirement to issue an extremely heartfelt statement about the current pandemic.

‘As we approach World Immunisation Week, I wanted to recognise the vital and urgent work being done by so many to tackle the pandemic; by those in the medical and scientific professions, at universities and research institutions, all united in working to protect us from Covid-19,’ Prince Philip wrote in a statement.

‘On behalf of those of us who remain safe and at home, I also wanted to thank all key workers who ensure the infrastructure of our life continues; the staff and volunteers working in food production and distribution, those keeping postal and delivery services going, and those ensuring the rubbish continues to be collected.’

Prince Philip is isolating with the Queen in Windsor Castle during the current lockdown.