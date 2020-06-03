A royal family member has apologised after attending a party in Spain

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Coronavirus has changed life as we know it, isolating people to their homes, cancelling events and postponing travel plans.

No one is exempt from these guidelines, not even the royal family, with the Queen on lockdown in her Windsor Castle home and tended to by a skeleton staff, and Princess Beatrice forced to cancel her wedding.

One royal family member however has been forced to publicly apologise this week, after flying to Spain to attend a party.

The royal family member in question? Prince Joachim of Belgium.

The 28-year-old Belgian prince, nephew of King Philippe, is reported to have travelled to Spain on 26 May for an internship, attending a party in Cordoba two days later.

Spanish media has reported that 27 people were in attendance at the party and an investigation has now been opened by Spanish authorities.

Prince Joachim started showing symptoms of COVID-19 the next day and according to officials has since been diagnosed with coronavirus.

‘I would like to apologise for travelling and not having respected the quarantine measure,’ Prince Joachim announced in a statement, released through his attorney. ‘I did not intend to offend or disrespect anyone in these very difficult times and deeply regret my actions and accept the consequences.’

We will continue to update this story.