Here’s why Meghan and Harry skipped the Queen’s Diplomatic Reception for the second time

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have had an extremely stressful year, passing huge relationship milestones from a big move to Windsor to welcoming their first child, baby Archie.

Most of the stress however has undoubtedly come from external parties, with Meghan made victim to a constant barrage of online abuse since she became a royal.

The couple have recently pursued legal action against the tabloids, and Prince Harry released an emotional statement about his wife and his fears of history repeating itself, with Meghan’s plight similar to his late mother Princess Diana’s.

It’s hardly surprising therefore that the couple need a break, with the Duke, Duchess and baby Archie currently on a much-needed six week break from royal duties.

After spending Thanksgiving in America with Meghan’s friends and family, there is talk that the family of three may choose to stay in California for Christmas, with Meghan’s loved ones – namely her mother Doria Ragland – being close by.

It is for this reason that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were noticeably absent at the Queen’s Diplomatic Reception.

But on closer inspection, the public were quick to point out that Harry and Meghan were absent from last year’s Diplomatic Reception too.

Why? Because they were already booked up, instead attending a carol service of which Prince Harry is the patron, the Henry van Straubenzee Memorial Fund.

We’re sure Harry and Meghan will be there next year!