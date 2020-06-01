Lockdown reinforces gender inequality and traditional roles

For decades, women have seen the growth of equality in the workplace – but now research shows coronavirus lockdowns are reinforcing gender inequality, and threatening to undo all the progress that has been made.

Since lockdown, women have temporarily resumed traditional gender roles – from homeschooling to extra cooking – but campaign groups are warning women across Europe are at risk of being pushed back into traditional roles for good.

Experts suggest two main reasons for this: firstly, struggling to shake off the role once it is over, and secondly, because females are losing jobs in greater numbers than men, and therefore have no role to return to.

The Institute for Fiscal Studies and the UCL Institute of Education found that mothers were 47 per cent more likely to have permanently lost their job or quit, and 14 per cent were more likely to have been furloughed since the start of the crisis. A study revealed how women will be among those most affected economically as they are employed in sectors that have shut down – such as restaurants, shops, hotels and retailers.

Sam Smethers, the chief executive of the Fawcett Society, told The Guardian: ‘In my view, women’s workplace equality will have been set back decades by this crisis unless government intervenes to avert it.