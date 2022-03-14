Halle Berry champions female empowerment in Critics Choice Awards speech

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Halle Berry’s Critics Choice Awards speech touched the hearts of many, as she encouraged women to stand up and tell their stories, and be their authentic self.

The 55-year-old actor received the SeeHer award at the 2022 Critics Choice Awards, which took place at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, California, on Sunday 13 March.

The award, which was received by Zendaya last year, recognises women who accurately portray women and girls in the media.

The Bruised director and actor received her gong with grace, and in her speech urged women to speak their truths “no matter how uncomfortable”.

She said: “[Storytelling] can raise our consciousness and help us think outside of ourselves and our individual circumstances. I realised that we truly need to see each other’s reality — no matter how uncomfortable it makes us — so that we can stop judging and stop pointing fingers, but rather find compassion and empathy for the others.”

Addressing how the entertainment industry has shifted over the years, Halle said: “I’ve been in the business for 30 years, and I used to think that if I could play the part of a white man, then I was winning. But you know what, want to know why that didn’t work? Because, if you didn’t know, I’m not a white man.

“So, for those roles to work, they would have to be substantially changed. It would have to be written with the reality of my journey, in all of its beauty and all of its pain.